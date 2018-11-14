×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

4 new mystery bowlers IPL teams may try to target in the 2019 auction

deebak mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.40K   //    14 Nov 2018, 17:45 IST

Sri Lanka's new mystery spinner, Kevin Koththigoda, in action
Sri Lanka's new mystery spinner, Kevin Koththigoda, in action

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has provided a platform for many young talented players to exhibit their skills to the world. India might not have unearthed a talent like Jasprit Bumrah had the IPL been not existed. The league has been acting as a launchpad for multiple international and domestic stars since its inception in 2008.

IPL teams have always shown an affinity towards mystery bowlers. While the likes of Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Mujeeb ur Rahman succeeded on the big stage, players like Shivil Kaushik and Kamran Khan couldn't convert the expectations into performances.

Here is a list of four new mystery bowlers who could attract interesting bids from IPL teams in the upcoming auction.

#4 Kevin Koththigoda - Sri Lanka

Kevin Koththigoda got into the spotlight during his Under-19 Asia campaign in Malaysia. The 20-year-old Sri Lankan wrist-spinner is another unorthodox bowler from the island nation whose action is similar to that of Paul Adams.

The beauty though is that Koththigoda had never seen Paul Adams bowl. He has developed his action naturally, under the guidance of his coach.

Former Sri Lanka 'A' opener Dhammika Sudarshana said, "Kevin has a very unusual action. It's like that of Paul Adams. Initially, he was struggling with the length as he couldn't see the pitch, but he has improved tremendously."

Despite making his debut last year, Koththigoda couldn't make inroads into the international circuit. He is just 20 years old though, and is only going to improve. With Sri Lanka struggling in international cricket, he may find his place in the national team soon.

Leg-spinners have been fairly successful in the IPL. All the teams will keep tabs on him during the auction as he can bring an unknown factor to the bowling unit.

Here is a video on Kevin's unique bowling action.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019
deebak mohan
ANALYST
IPL 2019: 3 areas SRH need to strengthen during the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One expensive player each team could release 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 vital departments RCB need to strengthen...
RELATED STORY
3 players bought at the IPL 2018 auction who turned out...
RELATED STORY
One Indian bowler each team should release before IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
3 things KXIP need to address during the IPL auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Five players KKR should sign in the auction 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 vital departments Delhi Daredevils need to...
RELATED STORY
3 teams that could go after Oshane Thomas at the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players SRH should buy in the trade
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us