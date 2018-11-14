4 new mystery bowlers IPL teams may try to target in the 2019 auction

Sri Lanka's new mystery spinner, Kevin Koththigoda, in action

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has provided a platform for many young talented players to exhibit their skills to the world. India might not have unearthed a talent like Jasprit Bumrah had the IPL been not existed. The league has been acting as a launchpad for multiple international and domestic stars since its inception in 2008.

IPL teams have always shown an affinity towards mystery bowlers. While the likes of Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Mujeeb ur Rahman succeeded on the big stage, players like Shivil Kaushik and Kamran Khan couldn't convert the expectations into performances.

Here is a list of four new mystery bowlers who could attract interesting bids from IPL teams in the upcoming auction.

#4 Kevin Koththigoda - Sri Lanka

Kevin Koththigoda got into the spotlight during his Under-19 Asia campaign in Malaysia. The 20-year-old Sri Lankan wrist-spinner is another unorthodox bowler from the island nation whose action is similar to that of Paul Adams.

The beauty though is that Koththigoda had never seen Paul Adams bowl. He has developed his action naturally, under the guidance of his coach.

Former Sri Lanka 'A' opener Dhammika Sudarshana said, "Kevin has a very unusual action. It's like that of Paul Adams. Initially, he was struggling with the length as he couldn't see the pitch, but he has improved tremendously."

Despite making his debut last year, Koththigoda couldn't make inroads into the international circuit. He is just 20 years old though, and is only going to improve. With Sri Lanka struggling in international cricket, he may find his place in the national team soon.

Leg-spinners have been fairly successful in the IPL. All the teams will keep tabs on him during the auction as he can bring an unknown factor to the bowling unit.

Here is a video on Kevin's unique bowling action.

