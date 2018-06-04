Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 layers CSK might let go in IPL 2019

Some hard decisions might be made by the defending champions next year.

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 20:24 IST
5.77K

Arguably the most successful team in IPL history.
Arguably the most successful team in IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings made a phenomenal comeback in 2018 and went all the way to win their third IPL trophy. MS Dhoni and his men beat all odds to write arguably the best comeback story there could ever be.

Without a shadow of a doubt, CSK is the most dominant franchise in IPL history. Over the years, the Superkings have been known to retain their preferred set of players and not have a different squad every season. A big reason for their playoffs qualification in all the nine seasons they played which also includes a record seven finals, the retention has garnered huge support from the whistle podu army.

Even with a slightly older team, Dhoni and Co. managed to march on to victory, but it came at a cost. A plethora of players came under the radar for underwhelming performances, and some didn't even get a chance to showcase their talent due to an enormously strong lineup.

Due to the above-mentioned reasons, here are four players who might have to face the wrath of the management and face exit before the next edition of the Indian Premier League. 

#4 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay
Murali Vijay

Matches: 1

Runs: 12

Strike Rate: 120

Murali Vijay was a key player for the Superkings from 2009-2013 and was a regular opener for the team. in 2017, he scored 453 runs for the Kings XI Punjab, and his superb performance had CSK pick him up in 2018.

Vijay was hardly involved in CSK's victories as he played only one match in the tournament scoring 12 runs in the process. Newly bought players like Ambati Rayadu and Shane Watson slowly cemented their place as the openers, and Vijay had to warm the bench for the majority of the season.

Known for his technique and poise at the crease, Vijay deserves a place in the playing XI. He will be looking forward to making an impact in the upcoming edition of the tournament, and making an exit from CSK might be the only way ahead for the "Monk."

