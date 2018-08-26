Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 players who deserve a chance in Asia Cup 2018

Vijay Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
347   //    26 Aug 2018, 12:39 IST

En
India have won the tournament a record 6 times

Asia Cup 2018 marks the 14th edition of this prestigious tournament that is scheduled to be held at the United Arab Emirates. India will go into the contest not just only as the defending champions but also as the firm favourites to lift the trophy once again for a record 7th time. 

But that is not going to be easy as the selectors will most probably be sending a second string squad because of the hectic and gruelling schedule of the Indian cricket team. Even if that is the case, India is blessed with a strong bench strength that is more likely to deliver at the big stage. 

Here are the players who should be included in the squad for the Asia Cup.

#4 Krunal Pandya

E
The costliest pick for an uncapped player at the IPL

Krunal Pandya, like his brother Hardik, is turning out to be a fantastic all-rounder. One would have noticed that when he is playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Earlier in the T20 leg of the England tour, he was called up as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

In this Asia Cup, he might very well find a place in the Indian team where he could be replacing his own brother Hardik, should the selectors decide to give him rest.

Krunal deserves a place in the team and there is no better way to introduce him than at the  Asia Cup.

#3 Deepak Chahar


Enter c
Deepak Chahar shined for the CSK

All of a sudden India has a huge crop of fast bowlers emerging literally out of nowhere which is an encouraging sign. Deepak Chahar is one such player who is also handy with the bat.

He showcased his talents in the Dhoni-led CSK in this year's IPL and recently made his T20I debut against England where he performed decently. He had a brilliant Ranji trophy debut but faded away after that.

So he will look to grab the opportunity if given a chance.

 

Asia Cup 2018 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Ambati Rayudu Krunal Pandya
