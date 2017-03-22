4 players who have made an T20I hundred as well as an IPL hundred

These players form a rare list.

Shankar Narayan 22 Mar 2017

The Twenty20 format is certainly a version of the game which continues to remain popular among the masses. With an event guaranteed almost every ball, the format delivers what it sets out to- entertainment- almost every single time and it continues to enthrall fans all over the world.

Here are 4 players who have made an international hundred as well as an IPL hundred:

4.Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene scored both hundreds as an opener

The former Sri Lankan captain, who was the victorious 2014 World T20 campaign in Bangladesh, scored his maiden T20I hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2010 edition of the competition, held in the West Indies.

Opting to bat first, the right-hander struck a 64-ball 100 to take his side to 173 for 7 in their 20 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe found themselves at 29 for 1 when rain arrived and eventually led to the match being decided via the Duckworth/Lewis method, where the Zimbabweans were found to be 14 runs behind the par score, thereby resulting in a Sri Lankan win.

A month prior to the competition, however, Jayawardene had helped the Kings XI Punjab chase down a total of 201 with 10 balls to spare, by scoring a century again while the opening the batting, making a 59-ball 110 that paved the way for an eight-wicket win for his side.