4 players who are in the race for the highest bid at the IPL auctions

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    17 Dec 2018, 18:50 IST

The auctions for the upcoming edition of IPL is all set to take place on December 18th, 2018
The auctions for the 12th season of Indian Premier League is all set to take place on December 18, 2018, in the Pink City of Jaipur.

The franchises are currently busy strategizing and marking their men out for the auctions. With less than a day to go for the event, all franchises would be looking forward to a good grab at the auctions and increase their chances of staking a claim at the title.

Although there has been a lot of discussion along the lines of who the highest bid cricketer can be, here are a few prominent names that may make it big in the upcoming auction. Only time will tell whether anyone among these four or anybody else altogether will make it to the pinnacle of the billion dollar babies list.

#4. Varun Chakravarthy

Varun's mystery spin could be a vital weapon in the T20 format
To spot mystery bowlers hasn’t been easy at all in world cricket. However, Indian cricket might just produce another mystery bowler at the top level for the world to see and for the bowler himself to evolve.

Tamil Nadu’s Varun Chakravarthy might just be the player to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He was outstanding in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Varun bowled a total of 240 deliveries out of which a staggering 125 were dot balls. For any bowler who has bowled a minimum of 15 overs in the league, Varun’s economy of 4.7 was the best of the lot. Moreover, he emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the Group Stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

With an economy of 4.23, Varun bagged 22 wickets in the coveted domestic tournament. After such an impressive performance, if he manages to get the highest bid at the auctions, it won’t be a surprise at all. This is because domestic Indian cricketers have been picked up for huge amounts of money in the past and this may well be the case this year.

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
