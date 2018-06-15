4 buys by RCB which proved them costly

This list includes a present IPL captain.

RCB is one of the most celebrated teams in the IPL but yet couldn't cross the line in the final thrice in 11 seasons. They had a star-studded line-up whenever they go on to the field. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers RCB couldn't even qualify to the play-off's this season.

Every player auction we observe a big buy made by RCB. From Yuvraj Singh to Tymal Mills, there were many big buys made by RCB. But none could make up an impact.

In 2018 player auctions, RCB were conservative with their highest buy being 7.8 crores.

Let us analyze the big buys who proved RCB costly over the seasons.

#4 Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary, Bihar born attacking batsman who had grabbed the eyeballs at the U-19 world cup was draft by Mumbai Indians at 2008 IPL player auctions for his base price.

Tiwary scored just 26 runs in 2008 with an average of 13. He continued his pale form in 2009 edition scoring a meager 13 runs.

In 2010 IPL, Tiwary made a name for himself by playing a vital role in the Mumbai Indians campaign. He scored 419 runs in the season.

In 2011 IPL player auctions, he was draft by RCB for a whopping 8.5 crores. Amidst the price tag, he failed to replicate the success he had in 2010. He scored 187 runs in 2011 edition and remained as a one season wonder.