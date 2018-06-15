Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 buys by RCB which proved them costly

This list includes a present IPL captain.

Madras Charan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 18:21 IST
404

Enter c
Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB is one of the most celebrated teams in the IPL but yet couldn't cross the line in the final thrice in 11 seasons. They had a star-studded line-up whenever they go on to the field. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers RCB couldn't even qualify to the play-off's this season.

 Every player auction we observe a big buy made by RCB. From Yuvraj Singh to Tymal Mills, there were many big buys made by RCB. But none could make up an impact. 

In 2018 player auctions, RCB were conservative with their highest buy being 7.8 crores. 

Let us analyze the big buys who proved RCB costly over the seasons. 

#4 Saurabh Tiwary

Enter cap
Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary, Bihar born attacking batsman who had grabbed the eyeballs at the U-19 world cup was draft by Mumbai Indians at 2008 IPL player auctions for his base price.

Tiwary scored just 26 runs in 2008 with an average of 13. He continued his pale form in 2009 edition scoring a meager 13 runs.

In 2010 IPL, Tiwary made a name for himself by playing a vital role in the Mumbai Indians campaign. He scored 419 runs in the season.

In 2011 IPL player auctions, he was draft by RCB for a whopping 8.5 crores. Amidst the price tag, he failed to replicate the success he had in 2010. He scored 187 runs in 2011 edition and remained as a one season wonder. 

Page 1 of 4 Next
IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore Yuvraj Singh Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time
IPL 2018: 5 instances when a dropped catch proved costly...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 impressive players who went unsold in the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: RCB vs KXIP - Preview, time, predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 reasons why RCB had a disappointing season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, SRH vs RCB: 4 reasons why Bangalore lost...
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 players let off by Royal Challengers Bangalore who...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, RCB vs KKR: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 nail-biting finishes in the Royal Challengers...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: 4 Reasons why Hyderabad lost...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 areas where RCB haven't changed over the years
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us