4 players who might be dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019

These players failed to shine for SRH this season and could be overlooked ahead of IPL 2019.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad played quality cricket in the 2018 IPL and topped the table after the league stages of the tournament. The 2016 champion were dealt a severe blow just before the start of the tournament as their regular skipper, David Warner was banned due to his involvement in the Sandpaper gate scandal.

They appointed Kiwi batsman, Kane Williamson to take over the reins in his absence and he has been brilliant right through the season. He has led from the front with nearly 700 runs, including a whopping eight half-centuries.

Apart from their skipper, several others have contributed to their success. However, some have failed to live up to the expectations and hence might be overlooked for the next IPL season. Here are four players SRH might drop next season:

Chris Jordan

The Barbados-born English all-rounder is an experienced T20 campaigner having played in the Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League. Jordan began his IPL stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016 when he was signed as a replacement for the injured Aussie pacer, Mitchell Starc. After a poor stint, he was released prior to the 2017 IPL auctions where he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 50 lakh.

Jordan donned the Orange jersey only once during the entire season, in which he took a solitary wicket but failed to score any runs. He was once again bought by the Sunrisers in the 2018 mega auctions for INR 1 crore. A flamboyant all-rounder, Jordan was expected to be a regular fixture in the SRH XI, as they did not have many overseas fast-bowling all-round options. Unfortunately, the Englishman played just one game in the league stage.

Jordan did not pick up any wickets and also failed to score any runs in his solitary appearance for the 2016 champions. Overall, Jordan has played 11 IPL matches in which he has scored 3 runs and taken 12 wickets. With Carlos Brathwaite and Shakib al Hasan (overseas all-rounders) looking good, it is highly unlikely that Jordan will get too many opportunities with SRH next season.