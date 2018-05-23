Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    4 players who might be dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019

    These players failed to shine for SRH this season and could be overlooked ahead of IPL 2019.

    Ashwan Rao
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 16:42 IST
    20.54K

    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad played quality cricket in the 2018 IPL and topped the table after the league stages of the tournament. The 2016 champion were dealt a severe blow just before the start of the tournament as their regular skipper, David Warner was banned due to his involvement in the Sandpaper gate scandal.

    They appointed Kiwi batsman, Kane Williamson to take over the reins in his absence and he has been brilliant right through the season. He has led from the front with nearly 700 runs, including a whopping eight half-centuries.

    Apart from their skipper, several others have contributed to their success. However, some have failed to live up to the expectations and hence might be overlooked for the next IPL season. Here are four players SRH might drop next season:

    Chris Jordan

    Chris Jordan
    Chris Jordan

    The Barbados-born English all-rounder is an experienced T20 campaigner having played in the Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League. Jordan began his IPL stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016 when he was signed as a replacement for the injured Aussie pacer, Mitchell Starc. After a poor stint, he was released prior to the 2017 IPL auctions where he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 50 lakh.

    Jordan donned the Orange jersey only once during the entire season, in which he took a solitary wicket but failed to score any runs. He was once again bought by the Sunrisers in the 2018 mega auctions for INR 1 crore. A flamboyant all-rounder, Jordan was expected to be a regular fixture in the SRH XI, as they did not have many overseas fast-bowling all-round options. Unfortunately, the Englishman played just one game in the league stage.

    Jordan did not pick up any wickets and also failed to score any runs in his solitary appearance for the 2016 champions. Overall, Jordan has played 11 IPL matches in which he has scored 3 runs and taken 12 wickets. With Carlos Brathwaite and Shakib al Hasan (overseas all-rounders) looking good, it is highly unlikely that Jordan will get too many opportunities with SRH next season.

    IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Wriddhiman Saha Basil Thampi
    Page 1 of 4 Next
    IPL 2018: 5 key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: 4 top players who didn't play a single match for...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL : Top 5 Expensive Spells in 11 years of IPL History
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad can win IPL 2018
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, SWOT Analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: 4 players you didn't know were once a part of...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RCB vs RCB: 4 unnoticed things from the game
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, playoffs, SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)...
    RELATED STORY
    5 players with most expensive spells in IPL history
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018