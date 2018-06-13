IPL: 4 players who might never play IPL again

An overseas player on the list and it's not Chris Gayle

Yuvraj had a disappointing return to his home side in 2018 edition

The Indian Premier League has turned many cricketers into legends over the years. The renowned ODI and, Test specialists adjusted well to maintain the same reputation in the extravagant league as well. Many greats, even participated in the league post their international retirement & performed flawlessly.

It has been transformative for some cricketers while injudicious for others, the performance being the frame of reference.

The T20 extravaganza has been an integral part of Indian cricket for more than 11 years. In all of these years, we have witnessed highs and lows of various cricketers, both Indian and overseas. A blend of Indian uncapped, Indian International cricketers, retired cricketers, established overseas cricketers collaborate to form an IPL side.

Age is the part of life and poor form might add up to make it threatening for a sportsman's career. Many IPL legends like Lasith Malinga, Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Mike Hussey, have been at the receiving end of this factor.

Here is the list of four such cricketers, who might have played their last IPL game & would never be the part of the richest T20 league again.

#4 Harbhajan Sing

Harbhajan has 134 IPL wickets to his name

The legendary Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, might get under the scanner of Chennai Super Kings' team management when they would strategize for IPL 2019. It's not only the matter of the recently concluded 2018 edition, but the 'Turbanator' has been off-color from the past few years.

Playing for CSK for the first time, Bhajji scalped only 7 wickets in 13 games at an expensive economy rate of 8.48. Furthermore, his last two outings for Mumbai Indians were forgettable too, picking 17 wickets in 25 matches, which might have been the reason why MI let him go in the 2018 player auctions.

A career of 149 IPL matches might just take a permanent time off with many of us not even realizing it.