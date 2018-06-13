Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

IPL: 4 players who might never play IPL again

An overseas player on the list and it's not Chris Gayle

Mohit Kalra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 17:45 IST
2.26K

<p>
Yuvraj had a disappointing return to his home side in 2018 edition

The Indian Premier League has turned many cricketers into legends over the years. The renowned ODI and, Test specialists adjusted well to maintain the same reputation in the extravagant league as well. Many greats, even participated in the league post their international retirement & performed flawlessly.

It has been transformative for some cricketers while injudicious for others, the performance being the frame of reference.

The T20 extravaganza has been an integral part of Indian cricket for more than 11 years. In all of these years, we have witnessed highs and lows of various cricketers, both Indian and overseas. A blend of Indian uncapped, Indian International cricketers, retired cricketers, established overseas cricketers collaborate to form an IPL side.

Age is the part of life and poor form might add up to make it threatening for a sportsman's career. Many IPL legends like Lasith Malinga, Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Mike Hussey, have been at the receiving end of this factor.

Here is the list of four such cricketers, who might have played their last IPL game & would never be the part of the richest T20 league again.

#4 Harbhajan Sing

Image result for harbhajan singh csk
Harbhajan has 134 IPL wickets to his name

The legendary Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, might get under the scanner of Chennai Super Kings' team management when they would strategize for IPL 2019. It's not only the matter of the recently concluded 2018 edition, but the 'Turbanator' has been off-color from the past few years.

Playing for CSK for the first time, Bhajji scalped only 7 wickets in 13 games at an expensive economy rate of 8.48. Furthermore, his last two outings for Mumbai Indians were forgettable too, picking 17 wickets in 25 matches, which might have been the reason why MI let him go in the 2018 player auctions.

A career of 149 IPL matches might just take a permanent time off with many of us not even realizing it.

Page 1 of 4 Next
IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Gautam Gambhir Yuvraj Singh T20 Leisure Reading
IPL: 5 unsold Indian bowlers who may never find a...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 players from the Indian team who disappointed...
RELATED STORY
5 popular players who never played a single match for CSK
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 4 emotional moments of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The dark horse players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 players above 35 who have made an impact in...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Indian players for whom this IPL season will...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Players who are the star performers after...
RELATED STORY
The IPL 2018 Flop XI so far
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Milestones in the first 5 matches of IPL
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us