4 Players who have scored a century for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Vinay Chhabria

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have scored 6 centuries in total while playing for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore have always had the most star-studded batting order in the history of the Indian Premier League. However, they haven’t won the IPL trophy despite reaching the grand finale in three seasons. Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise has given 4 centurions to the league who share 12 centuries amongst them while playing for the Bold Army.

They stand no.1 in the teams' statistics for scoring centuries in the IPL with 12 followed by Kings XI Punjab (10) and Chennai Super Kings sharing the 3rd position with Delhi Daredevils with 7 centuries each. Here are the 4 players who have scored a century while playing for the Bangalore side-

#4 Virat Kohli (4 centuries, all in 2016)

The 2016 edition of IPL will always be remembered for Virat's heroics

The skipper of RCB had scored 4 centuries in the ninth edition of IPL. He hadn’t scored a single century when the season began but the right-handed batsman ended the campaign with four 100s to his name.

Kohli's first century came against the season debutantes Gujarat Lions where he brought up his 100 on the last ball of the innings. However, the Suresh Raina led GL chased down the target of 182 with 3 balls to spare as Virat’s effort went in vain.

That was the only 100 which Virat scored outside Bengaluru as the Delhite pulled three IPL centuries inside 11 days playing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Batting second against MS Dhoni’s Rising Pune Supergiant, Kohli’s 108* (58) helped his side achieve the target of 195 with ease. Virat was up against the Gujarat Lions again and once again he crossed the 3 digit score (109) but this time he had the support of AB de Villiers (128*). The duo put on 229 for the 2nd wicket to tame the lions from Rajkot.

Four nights later, Virat’s side was up against the Kings XI Punjab in a must-win encounter. The officials curtailed the match to 15 overs-a-side thanks to the heavy rains. But such was the dominance of Kohli in 2016 that in-spite of having stitches on his left hand, he scored 113 and helped RCB win the match by 82 runs.

