IPL: 4 popular cricketers who you didn't know were once a part of now-defunct Pune Warriors India

This list is bound to surprise you.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the best finds of Pune Warriors India.

Pune Warriors India are one of the four defunct franchises in the history of IPL. Despite having established stars in their squad, they failed to get going and managed to finish only in the second-last position in their three-year campaign.

While most of the IPL followers would know that Steve Smith, Sourav Ganguly, Michael Clarke, Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa were once a part of this side, there has been a complete set of others players who they would not know were once a part of Pune Warriors India.

Here we will look at those players who were once a part of this side.

#4 Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith

However, he was released by Pune Warriors India the very next season as he could not provide explosive starts at the top of the order, possessing a strike rate of just 110.63. Graeme Smith, the former South African captain was a part of 2008 IPL winning side with Rajasthan Royals.

After having three impressive seasons with Rajasthan Royals, he was acquired by Pune Warriors India for 2.2 crores in the 2011 auction.