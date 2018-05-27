Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL: 4 popular cricketers who you didn't know were once a part of now-defunct Pune Warriors India

    This list is bound to surprise you.

    Suraj Sree Ganesh
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 21:10 IST
    88

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the best finds of Pune Warriors India.
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the best finds of Pune Warriors India.

    Pune Warriors India are one of the four defunct franchises in the history of IPL. Despite having established stars in their squad, they failed to get going and managed to finish only in the second-last position in their three-year campaign.

    While most of the IPL followers would know that Steve Smith, Sourav Ganguly, Michael Clarke, Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa were once a part of this side, there has been a complete set of others players who they would not know were once a part of Pune Warriors India.

    Here we will look at those players who were once a part of this side.

    #4 Graeme Smith

    RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. MOBILE USE
    Graeme Smith

    However, he was released by Pune Warriors India the very next season as he could not provide explosive starts at the top of the order, possessing a strike rate of just 110.63. Graeme Smith, the former South African captain was a part of 2008 IPL winning side with Rajasthan Royals.

    After having three impressive seasons with Rajasthan Royals, he was acquired by Pune Warriors India for 2.2 crores in the 2011 auction.

    IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians Pune Warriors India Cricket MS Dhoni Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leisure Reading
    Page 1 of 4 Next
    5 highest individual scores in IPL history
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: Top 5 forgotten heroes
    RELATED STORY
    5 interesting similarities between Sourav Ganguly's Pune...
    RELATED STORY
    5 players who have struggled after changing teams in the IPL
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: Bangladesh Players who were once part of IPL
    RELATED STORY
    Worst final overs bowled in the IPL
    RELATED STORY
    5 IPL stars who destroyed the myth that Test batsmen...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 star performers this year who were once a...
    RELATED STORY
    5 uncapped overseas players who were surprisingly a part...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: 4 players who were shockingly handed over the...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Yesterday
    SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018