IPL 2018: 4 reasons why RCB had a disappointing season

Analyzing what went wrong for RCB

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
30 May 2018
153

The Royal Challengers Bangalore has always been a popular team among the fans. Despite being a team studded with star players from the inaugural edition itself, RCB has not been able to win a single title in the 11-year old history of IPL.

This year too, the RCB fans were in anticipation of a win from the extravagant side as the Bangalore squad looked really good on paper with stars like Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Tim Southee, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme featuring in it apart from the primary duo of AB and Virat.

But this was not to be as the passionate Bengaluru fans will have to wait for one more year after their favorite team failed to make it to the Playoffs. Many experts and former cricketers gave RCB a big chance to make it to the final four and some even considered it a team capable of winning the tournament. There were enormous expectations from the team given that they had made some smart purchases at the auctions.

RCB though did not quite live up to the expectation as they failed to even make it to the playoffs. With RCB, one usually associates a fearless brand of cricket but their thirst for a title win remains unquenched in the 11th year. As Virat said, RCB is aiming at a stronger come back in the tournament next year.

Let us look at a few reasons for yet another disappointing show by RCB.

RCB bowling woes

Umesh Yadav was the most successful RCB bowler

In yet another season of the Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to bowl in the right areas and as a result, perished. RCB had no one else to blame but themselves for some of their poor outings with the ball since it was the bad delivery of the bowler that went for runs more often than not than a brilliant shot from a batsman in case of RCB bowling.

Despite having Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad, who between themselves have taken 32 wickets for 781 runs, RCB struggled to pull things together, especially at the death. Since Umesh was used predominantly in the front and Chahal bowled out in the middle overs, the rest of the attack failed to live up to the pressure.


