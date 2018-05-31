4 RTM buys who proved teams costly

Respective teams made a huge blunder by using RTM on them.

Madras Charan CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 22:34 IST 1.69K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Prior to the 2018 IPL auctions, every franchise was given an option of retaining players with a maximum limit of five using one of the two combinations -three pre-auction retentions and two RTMs (Right-to-Match card) or two pre-auction retentions and three RTMs .Either way,a franchisee can retain or use RTM for a maximum of three players in the auction.

Using an RTM card allows the players previous team to match the auction amount and sign them up,adding an intriguing level of strategy to the bidding process.

Here in this slider,we take a look at some of the RTM buys who either underperformed or warmed the benches throughout the season.

#4 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda needs no introduction to the IPL followers.The former Rajasthan Royals player was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for an astounding INR 3.6 crores in the 2018 mega auctions.

Sunrisers used one of their three RTMs to retain him and find a way to solve the long lasting middle order batting woes.Known for his big- hitting abilities,Deepak was given the nickname 'Hurricane' for his ability to change the game in no time.

However everything didn't fell in line for him as his inability to convert starts into big scores made him give way to other senior men.

There were many players in Sunrisers ranks from the previous season whom they could have bought back instead of the Baroda all rounder,who scored a meagre 87 runs in 9 matches he played.