Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

4 things KKR's campaign taught us this season

Implications of KKR's decent run in IPL 2018.

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 10:02 IST
1.45K

Enter
KKR finished 3rd this season

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League was quite a special one for various reasons. One of them was the fact that up until the last game of the league stage, the 4th team to make the Playoffs was not clear.

Even on the last day, three teams had a chance to stay alive in the competition. However, the team which had qualified a day earlier, the Kolkata Knight Riders, had a roller-coaster ride in the tournament.

KKR did not appear as a really strong side on paper and only a few backed them to play as well as they eventually did. Battling their own set of limitations, KKR put on a very brave show at the Indian Premier League 2018, and given the concerns they had before the start of the tournament, KKR must be very proud of the way they performed this season.

Although they could not go all the way to lift the cup, KKR have a lot of positives to take from this tournament.

Here are 4 things KKR’s campaign taught us.

#4 Accept the situation, find a way to deal with it

Enter
Starc was ruled out of injury

KKR had a decent auction with a few good buys but had the smallest squad in this year’s IPL. This implied that the Knights had limited resources which they needed to mix and match and try and find the right balance at the same time not waste too many matches.

The fact that some of the key players on whom the franchise had shown faith in at the auctions got injured did not help their case either.

Ace pacer Mitchell Starc and U-19 star Kamlesh Nagarkoti were ruled out because of injuries and Chris Lynn looked a pale shadow of himself in the initial phase of the tournament. But KKR came back rather strongly, finding the right balance somehow and then going ahead to stitch a few wins together in order to qualify.

The point worth noting is that KKR never lost hope, did not live in denial and found a way to deal with the situations instead and that proved enough to make a place in the final four.

Page 1 of 4 Next
IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Shubman Gill
Qualifier 2, KKR vs SRH: 4 Reasons why Kolkata lost to...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Overseas XI of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 players Kings XI Punjab regret letting go
RELATED STORY
KKR wanted me to continue the way I played in the World...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 reasons why KKR might win the tournament
RELATED STORY
Qualifier 2, KKR vs SRH: 4 Unnoticed things from the game 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: SRH favourites but we have home support, says...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players with the best strike rate this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 fastest fifties of this season
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy, KKR Vs SRH: Best XI to pick for today's match
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018