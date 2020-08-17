4 times Suresh Raina dazzled with the ball in hand

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar Suresh Raina followed his Indian Premier League (IPL) captain MS Dhoni into international retirement yesterday. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the southpaw stated that he has chosen to join Dhoni on this journey.

Suresh Raina's greatest bowling performances

Suresh Raina bowling today and gave just 8 runs in his first 3 overs! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/RPbHqklVBL — CricFit (@CricFit) July 12, 2018

Apart from his obvious skills with the bat, Suresh Raina is electric in the field and handy with the ball. A key component of any side led by MS Dhoni, the off-spinner has been consistent in the middle overs, often keeping opposition batsmen on a leash.

Inevitably, batsmen look to take him on since they consider him a part-timer, and often lose their wickets in the process. Here are Suresh Raina's 4 best bowling performances in his career so far.

#4 4-0-17-2 vs Kings XI Punjab (IPL 2009)

Suresh Raina disturbed Yuvraj Singh's timber

Advertisement

In the 54th match of the 2009 IPL in South Africa, Suresh Raina registered figures of 2/17 in his 4 overs to take CSK to a 24-run win over the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

After the Men in Yellow managed only 116/9 in their 20 overs due to an inspired KXIP bowling performance (Suresh Raina was the second-highest scorer with 20), Luke Pomersbach steadied the ship to take his team to 45/2. However, Muralitharan dismissed the attacking southpaw as Raina claimed the catch, sparking a collapse.

Suresh Raina dismissed Yuvraj Singh moments later, before returning later on in the innings to pick up the wicket of Brett Lee. The CSK vice-captain's miserly spell played a big part in restricting KXIP to only 92 in their 20 overs.

However, Muralitharan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spell of 4-0-8-2.

#3 8-0-45-3 vs Bangladesh (3rd ODI, 2015)

Suresh Raina has enjoyed ample success against Bangladesh

In the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh in 2015 at Dhaka, Suresh Raina registered his second-best figures in the 50-over format when he took 3/45.

After the hosts won the toss and put India in to bat, the Men in Blue amassed a total of 317 in their 50 overs, riding on the back of fifties from MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan. Suresh Raina chipped in with a handy 38 off 21 balls, which was an innings studded with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

In response, Bangladesh were decently poised at 112/2, before Raina scalped the wicket of the set Mushfiqur Rahim, who was batting on 24. The off-spinner followed it up with the crucial wicket of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, before dismissing Rubel Hossain towards the end of the innings to achieve only his second 3-wicket haul in ODIs.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 240, and Suresh Raina was adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round performance.