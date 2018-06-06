4 well-known batsmen who were out for a duck on their IPL debut

The list surprisingly includes 3 batsmen from the current Indian team.

Atharva Apte ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 17:32 IST

The IPL has seen a fair share of cricketers who have metamorphosed from average players to legends-in-the-making. Success did not come overnight for the great IPL players in today’s times. They took a while to establish themselves in this arena. But once they did, there was no looking back!

It is a dream-come-true for any cricketer when he makes his IPL debut. It is only because of the IPL that the players get such an enormous attention at a tender age, something that was unimaginable 40 years ago. It is never easy for any player to deliver a phenomenal performance on his IPL debut since the pressure is enormous and lack of experience means you are likely to allow the nerves to get the better of you.

Many of the successful IPL batsmen in today's times hold the unwanted record of getting out on their IPL debut for a naught. They say that the ones who get a duck on their debut are more likely to achieve great success in their careers.

You have seen these gentlemen enthrall the crowd with their breath-taking strokeplay but might have missed out on how they started their journey. Let us take a look at 4 cricketers who were out for a duck on their IPL debut.

#4 Jos Buttler

One of the best T20 batsmen of the modern era, Jos Buttler is a kind of player who can snatch the game away from opposition's grasp very quickly. Buttler is a maverick who has got a wide range of shots and is capable of playing all around the park.

He made his IPL debut against the Rising Pune Supergiant in the ninth edition of the IPL at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in April 2016. He was out without troubling the scorers, caught by Ravichandran Ashwin off Mitchell Marsh's bowling.

In 37 IPL games so far, Buttler has scored 1075 runs at a staggering strike rate of 150. However, it is fair to say that Buttler did not quite flourish at the Mumbai Indians as much as he did at the Rajasthan Royals as he was batting down the order too often for his former side. Since his move to the top of the order for RR, he has been unstoppable and scored 5 successive fifties this season.