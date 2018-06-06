Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

4 well-known batsmen who were out for a duck on their IPL debut

The list surprisingly includes 3 batsmen from the current Indian team.

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 17:32 IST
263

The IPL has seen a fair share of cricketers who have metamorphosed from average players to legends-in-the-making. Success did not come overnight for the great IPL players in today’s times. They took a while to establish themselves in this arena. But once they did, there was no looking back!

It is a dream-come-true for any cricketer when he makes his IPL debut. It is only because of the IPL that the players get such an enormous attention at a tender age, something that was unimaginable 40 years ago. It is never easy for any player to deliver a phenomenal performance on his IPL debut since the pressure is enormous and lack of experience means you are likely to allow the nerves to get the better of you.

Many of the successful IPL batsmen in today's times hold the unwanted record of getting out on their IPL debut for a naught. They say that the ones who get a duck on their debut are more likely to achieve great success in their careers.

You have seen these gentlemen enthrall the crowd with their breath-taking strokeplay but might have missed out on how they started their journey. Let us take a look at 4 cricketers who were out for a duck on their IPL debut.

#4 Jos Buttler

Enter caption

One of the best T20 batsmen of the modern era, Jos Buttler is a kind of player who can snatch the game away from opposition's grasp very quickly. Buttler is a maverick who has got a wide range of shots and is capable of playing all around the park. 

He made his IPL debut against the Rising Pune Supergiant in the ninth edition of the IPL at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in April 2016. He was out without troubling the scorers, caught by Ravichandran Ashwin off Mitchell Marsh's bowling.

In 37 IPL games so far, Buttler has scored 1075 runs at a staggering strike rate of 150. However, it is fair to say that Buttler did not quite flourish at the Mumbai Indians as much as he did at the Rajasthan Royals as he was batting down the order too often for his former side. Since his move to the top of the order for RR, he has been unstoppable and scored 5 successive fifties this season.

Page 1 of 4 Next
IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Jos Buttler T20
IPL 2018: 4 exciting buys who failed on their debuts this...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 players who impressed in their debut match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Three foreign players who have impressed in...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian internationals you didn't know who played for...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, MI vs RR: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
IPL: 4 players who were shockingly handed over the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 under 23 players who made the biggest impact
RELATED STORY
What Went Wrong for the 4 teams that missed out on the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 international players who had a horrible...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Bangladesh Players who were once part of IPL
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018