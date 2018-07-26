Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 world class all-rounders who might not feature in IPL anymore

Madras Charan
The IPL is one of the most prestigious tournaments held in India during the summer. Many players use it as a platform to showcase their talent on the big stage. Since its inception, the IPL has seen some world class all-rounders take part. From Shane Watson to Sunil Narine, many all-rounders showcased their talents with both bat and ball. Some franchises have been blessed with the presence of a few worthy all-rounders like Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, and Chris Morris. 

The IPL also introduced a few all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, and Glenn Maxwell to world cricket. This year's IPL saw some all-rounders exceed expectations. Sunil Narine, the off-spinning all-rounder, was the most valuable player this season with handy performances with the bat and ball.

However, all-rounders who had a fair share of success in the previous editions found it hard to make it to any IPL team, and some even failed to get a spot in the playing XI this season. Let us look at a few players who will find it hard to make it to the IPL in 2019.

#4 Corey Anderson (New Zealand)

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson

The Kiwi all-rounder, who made his International debut against South Africa in 2012, played for Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He made the headlines at the start of 2014, scoring a century off 36 balls, and beating Shahid Afridi's record. Anderson continued his form with some crucial knocks against India. The big-hitting all-rounder got his maiden IPL call in 2014 when he was draft by Mumbai for INR. 4.5 crores. He responded well playing a crucial knock against Rajasthan Royals scoring 44-ball 95 to help Mumbai qualify for the playoffs. 

Owing to his injuries, he was out of the IPL for a considerable time but returned in 2017 with Delhi Daredevils. RCB picked Corey Anderson as the replacement of Nathan Coulter Nile for the 2018 IPL. His recent performances are not so promising, and might see him dropped from the RCB franchise next season. As he is no longer part of the New Zealand squad, no team would be willing to get him on board.

Corey Anderson's IPL performance:

Matches- 30, Runs- 538, Average- 24.45, Wickets- 11, Economy- 10.46.

