5 Bangladesh cricketers IPL teams should look at

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
351   //    17 Nov 2018, 21:06 IST

One of Bangladesh's finest
One of Bangladesh's finest

The next edition of the Indian Premier League begins earlier than usual due to the World Cup next year. The scheduled opening of the competition is in March and teams are already making the changes to prepare for the 2019 edition.

The IPL is the biggest franchise tournament in cricket and it is of little wonder as to why many players want to earn a contract in the prestigious competition. Not only is it financially sound but it is also a means to showcase one’s talent in the grand scheme of things.

While players from almost every cricket-playing nation have played in the IPL, the one country that haven’t had many players in the tournament’s history is Bangladesh.

Only five Bangladeshi players got the chance to showcase their talent in the IPL. With the rise of the Tigers in the sport over the last few years, they certainly have the players with the capability to play in the IPL.

And here are five Tigers the IPL teams should look at…

#5 Tamim Iqbal

How this man hasn’t made an appearance in the IPL is baffling, to put it simply. Tamim Iqbal is one of the best opening batsmen in the world but is yet to play in the IPL.

He was picked up by the now-defunct franchise Pune Warriors but never got a shot at the playing XI for the team. At the time, Tamim Iqbal was a talented-but-inconsistent figure in the world of cricket.

However, right now, he has proven himself to be not only Bangladesh’s best batsman but also one of the most consistent run-getters in the game. At an average of 29.93, he has scored 4730 runs in 173 T20 innings and has a strike-rate close to 120.

There are several teams who could benefit from his services, which include the likes of Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
