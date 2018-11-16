IPL 2019: 5 Batsmen RCB could target at the auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back in the news as the franchises have announced their retention lists. Several big names have been released by the teams, and it will be interesting to see who bids for them in the auction.

One side which has released several big names is Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Virat Kohli-led side let go of players like Brendon McCullum and Sarafraz Khan as they look set to create a completely different batting line up for the new season in their quest to win their first IPL title.

RCB have a settled bowling lineup with Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal forming a potent attack. Moreover, Nathan Coulter-Nile is back after missing the last season due to injury. They released Chris Woakes and Corey Anderson to cut the costs as they had bought the former for a massive price at last year’s mega-auction.

With the bowling attack more or less settled, it is quite certain that the Royal Challengers will place high bids on bankable batsmen at the auction table. RCB have 18.15 crore left in the purse and with South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock traded to three-time champions Mumbai Indians, the Bengaluru-based franchise would want to prioritize a top order wicketkeeper-batsman at the auction next month.

The Gary Kirsten-coached side will have an eye on the Indian wicketkeepers in particular, as most of the overseas wicketkeepers will not be available for the entire tournament because of the World Cup.

Here is a list of five players who may be on the top of the target list of the franchise at the all-important auction.

5. Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer

The West Indies middle order batsman impressed everyone at the start of his career by leading the Caribbean side to the U19 World Cup title in 2016.

Hetmyer was impressive in the ODI series against India last month too, with a hundred in the first match followed by 94 in the second at impressive strike rates.

The Guyana batsman will be in demand at the auctions as a lot of teams may bid for him given the potential he has as an explosive middle order batsman.

The 21-year-old could be an excellent buy for RCB as he can be useful playing alongside the experience of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

