The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to begin from September 19 in UAE after battling the hurdle of the Coronavirus pandemic. The stars of the cricketing world will be back in action wearing the jerseys of their respective IPL franchises.

When it comes to cricket kits, the IPL has dished out quite a few gems over the years. Some teams have kept it simple while others have gone all out with the flash and the trimmings.

From the black-golden Kolkata Knight Riders outfit to the newly released neon pink outfit of the Rajasthan Royals, the IPL has always upped the style-quotient.

Here, we take a trip down memory lane and unearth some of the old and the new IPL team jerseys that have become synonymous with the teams:

#5 Chennai Super Kings

One of the most consistent teams in the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the undisputed merchandising kings when it comes creating brand-value. The iconic canary-yellow jersey might be strong and bright for certain cricket enthusiasts but it certainly has allowed CSK to stand out from the crowd. The three-time IPL champions are instantly recognizable by their bright jerseys.

While the other teams have opted for more quiet base colors, the CSK jersey glows in the Chennai sun with its confident hues.

CSK is also one of the few teams whose jersey has remained unaltered throughout the past 12 editions of IPL. Barring a few tweaks, the jersey has maintained its history and authenticity.

The likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden and Ravindra Jadeja have flaunted the jersey and its probably the reason why the CSK jersey sells like hot-cake in the market. Combine yellow and love and you have the wildly popular social media hashtag of CSK #Yellove.

#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore

The color red and Royal Challengers Bangalore are truly synonymous with each other. The kit unveiled in the inaugural IPL season had crimson red and a dash of yellow all around the shoulders and it stood out from the rest of the competition.

The likes of Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Mark Boucher and Kevin Pietersen have donned RCB's old jersey. Although it didn't bring them much luck in the first season as RCB finished at the bottom of points table, the team had a quick turnaround in the 2009 season when the IPL juggernaut moved to the rainbow nation- South Africa. The team emerged as the runner-up wearing the red-golden jersey.

The red color is not often used by the teams but RCB over the years have been known for their flamboyant style of cricket. Their current skipper Virat Kohli and his fiery passion is equally represented by the jersey.

