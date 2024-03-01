5 best most viral MS Dhoni videos between IPL 2023 and 2024

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni remains a legend whose aura transcends the sport itself. Even after stepping down from international cricket in 2020, his every move continues to be met with immense anticipation by his legion of fans.

This is particularly evident during the IPL, the only time fans get to witness their hero weave his magic on the field.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is just a few weeks away from getting back in his groove once again as the 17th edition of the IPL will see CSK clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener.

Ever since clinching CSK's fifth title last year, Dhoni has been spotted on various occasions, sometimes with heartwarming interactions with the fans.

Ahead of the upcoming cash-rich league, we take a look at the five most viral MS Dhoni videos that emerged between IPL 2023 and 2024, offering a glimpse into the cricketer's life beyond the boundary ropes.

#5 Dhoni with his wife for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding

MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni and his partner Sakshi were recently seen arriving in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Dhoni took a flight to Jamnagar with wife Sakshi Dhoni from a private airport on Friday.

With several journalists and news channels covering the event, Dhoni posed for a photo with his wife after arriving at the venue.

You can watch the video below:

Apart from Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and a host of other current and former cricketers from India and abroad will attend the pre-wedding bash. It includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan, KL Rahul, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Sam Curran.

#4 Dhoni driving Mercedes with a '0007' plate number

A video of MS Dhoni driving a Mercedes car went viral in November 2023. The black-coloured vehicle was the G class edition with a unique number plate of '0007'.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give the latest glimpse of MS Dhoni, where he can be seen driving the car.

You can watch the video below:

Dhoni's passion for automobiles is well-known, extending beyond the cricket pitch. He boasts an impressive collection of cars and bikes, housing many four-wheel and two-wheel vehicles.

#3 “Are mobile niche karo" moment for Dhoni

With his family and some friends, the ODI and T20 World Cup winning captain went on a vacation in Uttarakhand last year.

A couple of his videos during that trip went viral, including one where Dhoni was seen asking a fan to put the mobile phone down.

Watch the video below:

In the video posted on X, Dhoni could be seen pleading with spectators to stop filming him while taking a call and then turning his phone over to security. The 42-year-old was responding as he waited for someone to accompany him on what appeared to be a hike.

#2 Playing golf with Donald Trump in USA

MS Dhoni posing with Donald Trump during a golf game

One crossover that many wouldn't have imagined ever seeing was MS Dhoni and previous USA president Donald Trump playing golf together.

Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, took to his Instagram handle in September, 2023, to reveal that he and Dhoni were hosted by Trump. A video of the two influential individuals playing golf went viral.

Here is the video:

Dhoni attended the quarterfinal of the 2023 US Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev after which Trump invited him to play golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

#1 Dhoni smoking hookah during a social event

MS Dhoni during a social event

Undoubtedly, the video that made the most headlines came when MS Dhoni was spotted smoking a hookah during a social event earlier this year.

While the video's authenticity wasn't independently verified, it sparked discussions due to Dhoni's image as a fitness-conscious individual.

You can watch the video below:

The 42-year-old was seen in the video sporting elegant long hair and a formal outfit. He was accompanied by a set of individuals, and it was easy to see smoke clearly emerging from Dhoni's mouth.

While the video sparked some strong backlash from a set of fans, it's important to remember that celebrities, like everyone else, have a right to privacy and personal choices outside of their professional career.

