5 bowlers whose first IPL wicket was Virat Kohli ft. Manimaran Siddharth

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has scored over 7,400 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at an average of 37.71, with seven centuries.

In recent years, Kohli has been exemplary in gauging match situations and his endurance to bat throughout the innings. The RCB opener began the IPL 2024 season on a grand note, amassing 181 runs in four innings. He currently holds the Orange Cap for being the highest scorer this season.

It certainly takes the skills and intelligence of a bowler to secure the wicket of the top batter in the tournament's history. On that note, let's check out the list of five bowlers who have Virat Kohli as their first IPL wicket.

1) Ashish Nehra (Delhi Capitals) - IPL 2008

In Match 5 of the Indian Premier League 2008, Delhi Capitals clashed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. Robin Uthappa (48) led Capitals' effort to post a target of 166 on the board.

Then, Shivnarine Chanderpaul (16) and Rahul Dravid (32) provided a good start for RCB. Ross Taylor (23) and Jacques Kallis (25) also chipped in with handy contributions.

Virat Kohli arrived at No. 5 and slammed three sixes and a four, before Ashish Nehra induced a top edge, and was caught by Luke Ronchi. However, Mark Boucher (39*) helped RCB secure a five-wicket victory.

2) Albie Morkel (Chennai Super Kings) - IPL 2008

In the 15th game of inaugural IPL season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) compiled a total of 178, riding on MS Dhoni's knock of 65* off 30 balls. In reply, RCB lost Bharat Chipli (8) early, but Wasim Jaffer (50) and Ross Taylor (53) stitched together an 89-run stand.

It went downhill after their dismissal, as the likes of Boucher, Kallis, and Dravid were dismissed early. Virat Kohli showed promise by hitting two boundaries, but was cleaned up by Albie Morkel in the 18th over, which was also the South African's first IPL wicket. In the end, RCB lost by 13 runs.

3) Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) - IPL 2013

The second game of IPL 2013 saw Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB lost the early wicket of Tillakaratne Dilshan. But Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle scored at a brisk pace and increased the run rate.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was making his IPL debut in that game, was hit for three boundaries in the first four balls of the fifth over. However, the pacer trapped Kohli (24) plumb LBW on the fifth ball, with the ball shaping towards the middle-stump, due to his uncanny action.

Thereafter, RCB posted 156 on the board. In reply, MI lost a thriller by two runs.

4) Harpreet Brar (Punjab Kings) - IPL 2021

Punjab Kings were up against the Royal Challengers in Ahmedabad in the 26th match of IPL 2021. RCB were chasing a stiff total of 180, and were off to a fine start, with Virat Kohli steering the team, scoring at a good rate.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar conceded 17 runs in his first two overs, with Virat Kohli hit him for a six and a four.

However, Brar struck gold by breaching the defence of Kohli (35) and dismissing Glenn Maxwell in consecutive balls in his third over. Eventually, RCB were restricted to 145 and lost by 34 runs.

5) Manimaran Siddharth (Lucknow Super Giants) - IPL 2024

The most recent encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 saw Manimaran Siddharth secure his first wicket in the form of Virat Kohli (22) in the fifth over.

Siddharth induced a leading edge from Virat Kohli, who tried to hit a big shot off a full-length delivery. As a result, he was caught in the backward point area.

Chasing 181, RCB got all-out for 153 and lost by 28 runs to suffer their third defeat of the season.