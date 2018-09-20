5 coaches who can replace Ravi Shastri

Indian Cricket has for long faced a mental barrier when it comes to winning Tests on foreign soil but that aspect of their game changed to an extent when Sourav Ganguly took the helm of the captaincy. India's performance in overseas conditions rose to its peak in 2007-08 as India won a series in England and played an extremely competitive series against Australia who were in their own den.

The things, however, took a turn for the worse under Dhoni's captaincy in overseas Test Matches as India's lack of quality Fast bowlers proved to be Dhoni's Achilles heel in these matches and India had a horrible run.

Indian team under Virat Kohli was considered to be the best ever Indian Test team and they were touted to be the first Indian side which would win Test series in overseas conditions consistently mainly due to the brilliant pace attack that India possesses now. The results have been anything but that as some poor decision making has proved to be the team's Achilles heel this time.

The captain and coach have been criticised for the constant changes which they like to make, and this has lead to an extremely unsettled team. Ravi Shastri has been criticised by former Indian Cricketers too: Sehwag, Ganguly and Gavaskar.

This article aims to have a look at the options which BCCI have to replace Ravi Shastri if they indeed decide to replace him.

#5) Tom Moody

Tom Moody is one of the most experienced coaches on the list as he has the experience of coaching a number of Cricket teams. He has coached Rangpur Riders in BPL, Multan Sultans in PSL and has served as the Director of Worcestershire County in England.

Moody also has experience of the culture of Indian cricket as he is serving as the Head Coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and had led his team to the title in 2016 and to the finals in 2018.

Moody is also one of only two coaches on the list who has prior experience of coaching a subcontinental International team as he has coached Sri Lanka before and was instrumental in taking them to the finals of the 2007 World Cup.

