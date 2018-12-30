×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 controversies that rocked cricket in 2018

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
706   //    30 Dec 2018, 19:28 IST

The Bangladesh team doing their infamous Nagin dance
The Bangladesh team doing their infamous Nagin dance

2018 will be remembered for the highly competitive Test series played between India and England, India and South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan. It will also be the year when Chennai Super Kings came back in the IPL by winning their third IPL title. And last but not the least, it will be remembered as the year when the great AB de Villiers hung up his boots in international cricket. 

The year was filled with some nerve-wracking tight finishes, some record-breaking matches and some unbelievable cricket. However, 2018 had its own share of controversies. 

Amidst the great cricketing action, there were a lot of, sometimes unneeded, controversies. The number of players who crossed the line and awarded demerit points was certainly higher than it was in the previous year. Also, there were questions raised about players' integrity and the spirit of cricket, or the lack of it, in 2018. 

Here, we look back at the five major controversies that rocked the cricketing world in 2018.

#5 Shocking allegations put on Mohammed Shami by his wife

Shami and Hasin during happier times
Shami and Hasin during happier times

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's reputation suffered a major jolt when his wife Hasin Jahan accused the cricketer of some shocking allegations like domestic violence, infidelity and attempted murder. She also filed an FIR against Shami for forging his age. The News spread like a raging fire and was intensely covered by various media houses.

Fortunately for Shami, BCCI backed him all the way through and helped him overcome the mental trauma and his injury to get back on the cricket field. The fast bowler has shown great heart and hasn't let his personal problems affect his game, performing exceedingly well for Team India in 2018. On the other hand, Hasin Jahan has resumed her modelling and acting career. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team David Warner Virat Kohli
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
Why Jasprit Bumrah is as valuable to Indian cricket as...
RELATED STORY
Choosing Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik behind stumps...
RELATED STORY
5 selection blunders that cost India in Test cricket in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 players with most runs as Indian captain in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Indian captains of the 21st century and their...
RELATED STORY
Why the Australia-India Test series will be a turning...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wicket-takers in Tests in 2018
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2018: Test Team of the Year
RELATED STORY
Has the Indian Cricket team broken Australia's spirit?
RELATED STORY
Australia - A haven for controversial umpiring decisions 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India win by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us