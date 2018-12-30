5 controversies that rocked cricket in 2018

The Bangladesh team doing their infamous Nagin dance

2018 will be remembered for the highly competitive Test series played between India and England, India and South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan. It will also be the year when Chennai Super Kings came back in the IPL by winning their third IPL title. And last but not the least, it will be remembered as the year when the great AB de Villiers hung up his boots in international cricket.

The year was filled with some nerve-wracking tight finishes, some record-breaking matches and some unbelievable cricket. However, 2018 had its own share of controversies.

Amidst the great cricketing action, there were a lot of, sometimes unneeded, controversies. The number of players who crossed the line and awarded demerit points was certainly higher than it was in the previous year. Also, there were questions raised about players' integrity and the spirit of cricket, or the lack of it, in 2018.

Here, we look back at the five major controversies that rocked the cricketing world in 2018.

#5 Shocking allegations put on Mohammed Shami by his wife

Shami and Hasin during happier times

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's reputation suffered a major jolt when his wife Hasin Jahan accused the cricketer of some shocking allegations like domestic violence, infidelity and attempted murder. She also filed an FIR against Shami for forging his age. The News spread like a raging fire and was intensely covered by various media houses.

Fortunately for Shami, BCCI backed him all the way through and helped him overcome the mental trauma and his injury to get back on the cricket field. The fast bowler has shown great heart and hasn't let his personal problems affect his game, performing exceedingly well for Team India in 2018. On the other hand, Hasin Jahan has resumed her modelling and acting career.

