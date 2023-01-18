5 craziest things fans have done for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has made a name for himself with his extraordinary performances on the cricket field. The star Indian batter has become one of the highest-paid athletes in the world thanks to his incredible achievements in cricket.

Kohli is extremely popular among the fans not only due to his phenomenal batting and captaincy career, but also because of his lifestyle and attitude. The Indian cricketer is the most-followed Asian on Instagram, with more than 232 million users following him on the photo-sharing site. Kohli also has millions of fans on Facebook and Twitter.

The majority of them are die-hard Virat Kohli fans, and here's a list of the five crazy things which some of his fans did for him.

#1 Beating security at the stadium to click a photo with Virat Kohli

Kohli fans crossed all boundaries .

Madness in Chinnaswamy stadium. Kohli fans crossed all boundaries. 3 fans breaks security for selfie with vk.

Last year, Sri Lanka visited India for an ICC World Test Championship series. The second match of the series took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli has a massive fan following in the city because he plays for the Bangalore-based franchise in the IPL.

He returned to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after a long time to play in that Test match. Some crazy fans could not control themselves and went past the security to click selfies and photos with Kohli. The fans were later arrested.

#2 A kid leaves his exam preparations to watch Virat Kohli play

IPL 2022 was the first season of the Indian Premier League to take place in front of fans in India after 2019. Thousands of fans attended the matches live at the venues.

Generally, the final exams of students take place during the first phase of the IPL, but a young Virat Kohli fan skipped his exam preparations to watch his favorite player play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.

#3 Waiting for 71st century to get married

The entire cricket universe waited a lot for Kohli's 71st century in international cricket. The star Indian cricketer smacked his 70th ton in November 2019 but failed to touch triple figures in any innings in 2020 and 2021.

His drought finally ended in Asia Cup 2022, when he hit a century against Afghanistan. A crazy Virat Kohli fan had decided not to marry until he scored his 71st ton. Interestingly, Kohli scored his 74th ton on the day that fan got hitched.

#4 Fans celebrate Virat Kohli's birthday under water

Cuttack fans celebrating Virat Kohli's birthday under the water. This is just unbelievable and crazy!

November 5 is a special day on the calendar for all Kohli fans. The Indian cricketer was born on November 5, 1988, and every year, fans across the world celebrate his birthday.

Some fans organized a crazy celebration under water on his last birthday. Their videos went viral on social media platforms.

#5 Distributing food to hungry people for 71st century

(A Virat Kohli fan distributing foods to some hungry people's and children so that his wish Virat Kohli scored his 71st Century. Nice gesture from Virat's fan and this is Crazy fan following of Kohli.

As mentioned earlier, the entire cricket universe waited for more than two years to see Kohli score a hundred. Many fans prayed for his century drought to end soon.

One of the fans decided to distribute food to the hungry and needy people while wishing for Kohli's 71st century in international cricket.

