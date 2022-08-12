5 cricketers who are also amazing dancers

Cricketers are no less than celebrities in the entertainment world today. They have an enormous fan following across the world. Players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have become a big brand across the world.

Apart from their on-field performance, cricketers also look to work on their acting skills to do well in the advertisements they are offered. Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have done well in the acting department, but fans have rarely seen them shake a leg.

There are some other players who have amazing dancing skills as well and have not shied away from showing their dance performances to the world. Here's a list of five such players.

#1 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo often celebrates his wickets with some dance moves on the field (Image: Getty)

Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo recently became the first bowler to take 600 wickets in T20 cricket history. He celebrates almost every wicket with a short dance performance.

Fans love the way he dances, and because of the popularity of his dance moves, Bravo has also featured in some music videos on YouTube. His 'Champion' dance move became very popular and was performed by some of his West Indies teammates after they won the T20 World Cup in 2016.

#2 Sreesanth

Former Indian fast bowler Sreesanth was part of the nation's T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC World Cup 2011 winning squads. Sreesanth's fast-bowling skills instilled fear in the minds of opposition batters, but he was not the same aggressive character off the field.

Sreesanth was among the best dancers in the cricket world during his prime. He once shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan at an event and danced to King Khan's famous song 'Dard-E-Disco'. Sreesanth also participated in some reality dance shows.

#3 Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The right-handed batter has scored more than 20,000 runs and registered 70 tons in international cricket.

Kohli has been spotted dancing his heart out on several occasions. Not a single Indian cricket fan can forget how he celebrated India's ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumph in England. He has also shook a leg with other cricketers in IPL parties, functions and commercials.

#4 Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has become calmer and more focused in recent years, but as a new face in the cricket world, he would party hard regularly and never shied away from dancing. Hardik's dance video from brother Krunal Pandya's Sangeet function went viral on social media. Hardik has also danced in some ads.

#5 Chris Gayle

Former West Indies skipper Chris Gayle was Virat Kohli's dance partner during their days together at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gayle also performed the Gangnam Style dance on the field after taking wickets with the ball.

Like Dwayne Bravo, Gayle's dancing skills gained popularity, leading to special appearances in some music albums and videos.

