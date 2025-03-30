5 CSK players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in RR ft. Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 11 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (March 30) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It will mark the final game at this venue, which is also the home ground of RR stand-in captain Riyan Parag.

Ad

Although CSK were off to an impressive start against Mumbai Indians, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their second outing. Meanwhile, RR are yet to open their account, as they have lost both their league matches.

The IPL witnesses a major shuffle in team combinations due to mega auctions, retentions and individual performances. As a result, some players get to represent multiple sides in the cash-rich league. Today's game also has the presence of players who have played for both franchises.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at the five CSK players who have had an opportunity to contribute for RR in the past seasons of IPL.

#1 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi made his IPL debut in 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). He played a key role in taking the team to the final, scoring 391 runs at a strike rate of 146.44.

Thereafter, Tripathi was bought by Rajasthan Royals, where he spent the next two seasons. The right-hander garnered 367 runs at a strike rate of 128.77 in 20 appearances, with a top score of 80*.

Ad

The 34-year-old played for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the subsequent seasons. In the IPL 2025 auction, CSK spent ₹3.4 crore to secure his services.

However, Rahul Tripathi has failed to impress in his first two games for CSK, scoring just seven runs.

#2 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda stepped onto the IPL arena in IPL 2015, when he played for RR. In 14 appearances, Hooda could score only 151 runs at an average of 16.77, with a top knock of 54.

Ad

Then, Hooda represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In the IPL 2025 auction, CSK purchased him for ₹1.7 crore. Unfortunately, the acquisition hasn't reaped rewards for the franchise until now, as Hooda has scored only seven runs in two appearances.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009 for CSK. He played a key role in the team's title victories in the 2010 and 2011 seasons until his stint with the franchise until 2015.

Ad

Then, Ashwin represented sides like Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. He played three seasons with RR from 2022 to 2024, and scalped 35 wickets and scored 344 runs in 45 games. He played a key part in the side qualifying for the playoffs in the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Super Kings splurged ₹9.75 crore to bring back Ravichandran Ashwin into the setup. In two games, Ashwin has bagged two wickets and scored 11 runs.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's IPL debut came in the inaugural season in 2008 for RR. Jadeja scored 135 runs in nine innings, as the franchise went on to lift the title. Then, the all-rounder garnered 295 runs and picked up six wickets in the 2009 season.

Ad

After featuring for Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011, Jadeja joined CSK in 2012. The four-year stint saw him becoming the premier all-rounder for the franchise as well as the Indian team.

After playing for two years for Gujarat Lions, Ravindra Jadeja was back in the CSK setup in 2018. The 36-year-old has since then helped the Men in Yellow to titles in 2018, 2021 and 2023. Notably, he hit the winning shot in the 2023 edition.

Although Jadeja has gone wicketless so far in IPL 2025, he has contributed 42 runs with the bat.

Ad

#5 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube made his IPL debut in 2019 for RCB. During his two-year stint, Dube scored 169 runs and took four wickets in 15 games.

Dube represented RR in the 2021 season, scoring 230 runs in nine innings, with a top score of 64*. Since the 2022 season, he has been a part of CSK's middle-order.

The southpaw played a pivotal role in CSK's title victory in 2023, with 418 runs at a strike rate of 158.33. After he scored 396 runs in the 2024 edition, Dube was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

In two games, Shivam Dube has scored only 28 runs in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback