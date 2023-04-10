The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some incredible run-chases over the years. There is nothing more thrilling than a nail-biting finish in a T20 chase. It is always incredible to see teams win from improbable scenarios.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh pulled off a masterclass against the defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, April 9. The southpaw smashed 39 runs off the last eight balls and won a match for his team from the jaws of defeat.

On that note, we take a look at the five most expensive 20th overs in a successful run-chase in the IPL.

#1 KKR v GT (Ahmedabad, 2023) - 31 runs

Gujarat Titans set a target of 205 for the visitors after an exceptional batting performance from all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who scored 63 runs off just 24 balls and propelled the team's total over 200.

In response, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's partnership meant that KKR were in the game despite early setbacks. However, a hat-trick from Rashid Khan in the 17th over meant the win was almost out of the equation.

However, Rinku Singh went rogue in the final eight balls of the innings, when 39 runs were required. He played an exceptional knock of 48* off just 21 balls and hit five consecutive sixes in the final over off Yash Dayal to take his side home in what was one of the greatest run-chases in IPL history.

#2 Deccan Chargers v KKR (Johannesburg, 2009) - 26 runs

Kolkata set the now-defunct Deccan Chargers a target of 161 runs in what was the business end of the IPL league stage.

In response, Adam Gilchrist scored an important 43 off 31 while opening the batting. T Suman also made a vital contribution, chipping in with 31 runs off 24 balls.

The Chargers needed 21 runs off the final over, with Rohit Sharma and Venugopal Rao at the crease. Bangladesh pacer Mashrafe Mortaza bowled a no-ball, and Rohit hit a four.

The right-handed batter hit a couple of more sixes and a boundary in the subsequent deliveries, while Mortaza gave away several extras. His eight-ball over made things easier for the young gun, who completed one of the best heists of his career.

#3 GT v SRH (Wankhede, 2022) - 25 runs

The Titans successfully chased down 196 runs against a quality SunRisers Hyderabad bowling lineup at the Wankhede in their title-winning IPL season last year. They pulled off a lot of incredible wins in run-chases despite not being rated highly as a team coming into the tournament.

GT needed 22 runs in the final over, with Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia at the crease. Tewatia hit Marco Jansen for a six off the first ball and took a single off the next delivery.

Rashid struck three incredible sixes off four balls against his former team and got two crucial points for the Titans.

#4 RCB v PWI (Chinnaswamy, 2012) - 24 runs

RCB had to chase a target of 183 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors at home. Chris Gayle played an important hand in the successful chase, scoring 81 runs off just 48 balls. However, they still needed another 56 runs off the last 26 balls. The onus was now on AB de Villiers and Saurabh Tiwary.

RCB needed 28 runs off the final two overs. A brilliant 19th over from Ashoke Dinda meant that they needed 21 off the last over.

De Villiers hit one four and two sixes, while Tiwary finished it off in style with a six when they needed three runs off the final ball. It was one of the best knocks that Tiwary has played in his career.

#5 MI v KKR (Eden Gardens, 2011) - 23 runs

Mumbai Indians had to chase 175 runs against a decent KKR bowling lineup in their home conditions. Sachin Tendulkar (38 off 27 balls) and Harbhajan Singh (30 off 29 balls) were the major contributors in the top order. Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard failed to get going, leaving the lower order to do the bulk of the work.

After Pollard's dismissal, they required another 40 runs off 15 balls. James Franklin and Ambati Rayudu were at the crease when they needed 21 off the last over.

The Kiwi all-rounder hit four boundaries on the trot and took a single off the next ball, which brought Rayudu on strike. The right-handed batter hammered a six off the last delivery, resulting in an iconic victory for the Mumbai Indians.

