5 hilarious pictures involving Rishabh Pant that can be used as meme templates

Apart from being an incredible wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant is also quite a funny character both on and off the field. His hilarious comments and positive body language has been one of the main factors why there is a healthy atmosphere in whichever team he plays for.

However, Pant also often has some unique reactions to whatever happens on the field and these have been captured by fans to make some hilarious memes. On that note, let's take a look at five such moments involving Rishabh Pant that can become classic meme templates:

#5 "Thumbs up"

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A thumbs up from Rohit Sharma followed by a thumbs up from Rishabh Pant. What a knock this was by Pant. A thumbs up from Rohit Sharma followed by a thumbs up from Rishabh Pant. What a knock this was by Pant. https://t.co/uLYSr7GE4l

India's ODI series was on the line when they took on England in Manchester last month. They were in a precarious situation at 72/4, chasing a target of 260. However, Rishabh Pant's incredible maiden ODI hundred under pressure proved why he is a big-match player.

At the end of the game, the unbeaten Pant was seen showing a thumbs up to captain Rohit Sharma and the latter too acknowledged with a similar gesture. This showed the bond between the two players and also showed that perhaps the youngster had repaid the faith shown in him at No. 4.

This template can be used by memers to suggest any situation where a task was assigned and was completed successfully.

#4 Rishabh Pant with his arms wide "like a boss"

Rishabh Pant was on fire behind the stumps in the home series against England last year. (P.C.:Twitter)

Before England's tour to India in 2021, it was assumed that Wriddhiman Saha was going to play the home Tests since he was the better keeper. However, Pant's sensational comeback to Test cricket meant that he was simply undroppable.

The youngster silenced all the critics who claimed that he couldn't be clean with his glovework on pitches with turn and bounce. Rishabh Pant was excellent behind the stumps, not just with the gloves but also with the way he kept on rallying his troops through hilarious comments from the stump mic.

The aforementioned picture, which went viral, can be used by the memers to show a 'thug life' or a 'savage' moment.

#3 Rishabh Pant scolding Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant discussing something with Rohit Sharma (R) during IPL 2021. (P.C.:Twitter)

As mentioned before, Pant and Rohit have had a great bond over the years and often when the duo have walked out for the toss in the IPL, they have shared light moments.

However, the above picture was taken after the game between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the IPL 2021 season. Pant seemed to be discussing something with Rohit, but from the picture, it seems like the youngster is scolding the MI captain.

This is also quite a hilarious picture that the memers can use to show Pant in an angry mood.

#2 Pant mocking Ponting

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also shares quite a healthy bond with coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. The duo's great understanding has helped the Capitals reach the playoffs the last few seasons.

In the IPL 2020 season, however, Pant was injured for the game against the Chennai Super Kings and was in the dugout when coach Ponting was called up for a short chat with the commentators.

While Ponting spoke about the rising dew in the outfield, Pant suddenly appeared behind him and began to give hilarious reactions to whatever his coach said. It was quite a funny moment which probably showed why Pant simply has to be one of the most hilarious characters to have in the team.

#1 Pant calling his players back

Manya @CSKian716 First ever declaration in T20 cricket. Captain Rishabh Pant. First ever declaration in T20 cricket. Captain Rishabh Pant. https://t.co/xgyr8DUt9v

Rishabh Pant, the captain, has been quite calm and composed in most games for the Capitals. However, there was a game between them and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 season where the 24-year-old appeared to have lost his cool.

The Capitals needed an improbable 36 off the last over to win the game. But incredibly, the dangerous Rovman Powell smashed the first three deliveries off the final over bowled by Obed McCoy into the stands.

The third delivery that McCoy had bowled looked to be a full toss above waist height. The Capitals dugout was livid that it wasn't adjudged a no-ball by the on-field umpires.

Pant protested against the decision and in the heat of the moment, called his players back into the dugout. The match stopped for a few minutes and that took all the momentum away from Powell, who couldn't finish the game.

