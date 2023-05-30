5 Indian batters with the most sixes in an IPL season, ft. Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube 

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) culminated on Monday, May 29, when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) trounced Gujarat Titans (GT) in a nail-biting encounter to lift their fifth title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Almost all CSK batters chipped in with crucial cameos before Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four off the last two balls to finish the game off for Chennai.

Similar to previous IPL editions, IPL 2023 also saw talented Indian players take center stage and be the difference-makers for their respective franchises.

The tournament, which saw over 1,110 sixes being hit over the course of 74 matches, was largely dominated by the Indians. Five of the top seven six-hitters were the Indians, with Faf du Plessis (36 sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (31 sixes) being the only two overseas players on the list.

However, this wasn't the first time when Indian batters dominated an IPL campaign. On that note, let's take a look at the top five Indian batters with the most sixes in an IPL season.

#5 Shubman Gill - 33 sixes - IPL 2023

Shubman Gill kissing his bat after a ton vs MI [IPLT20]

IPL 2023's 'Player of the Tournament', Shubman Gill was the best batter throughout the competition. While he was enjoying starts in the initial games of the season, he took his game to another level at the business end. Gill finished with a massive 890 runs at an average of just below 60 and at a strike rate of 157.8.

The GT opener, who notched up four fifties and three special centuries, also smashed 85 fours and 33 maximums throughout the campaign.

The GT opener, who notched up four fifties and three special centuries, also smashed 85 fours and 33 maximums throughout the campaign. While his 85 boundaries were the most by any batter in IPL 2023, his 33 sixes are the fifth-most by an Indian batter in a single IPL season.

It's interesting to note that the three seasons prior to IPL 2023 saw Gill hit a combined total of 32 sixes.

#4 Ambati Rayudu - 34 sixes (2018)

Ambati Rayudu has been extremely underrated in IPL [IPLT20]

Ambati Rayudu bid adieu to the IPL in perhaps the most beautiful way possible. The 37-year-old has always been a team player and his cameo of 19 (off 8 balls) in the IPL 2023 final proved extremely vital to his side's success in the finals.

Rayudu has been someone who has played at almost every batting position, playing high-risk cricket solely with the aim of contributing to his side.

However, in IPL 2018, the six-time IPL champion was at his prolific best. Playing all 16 matches as an opener, Rayudu smashed 602 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of just below 150. In that season, Rayudu hit 53 fours and 34 sixes for CSK.

#3 Shivam Dube - 35 sixes (IPL 2023)

Shivam Dube remained unbeaten in the final vs GT [IPLT20]

One of the best middle-order batters in the recently-concluded IPL 2023 was none other than Shivam Dube.

The lanky left-hander was used as an enforcer against spin in the middle phase of an innings by CSK and the strategy did wonders for the five-time champions.

HAPPIEST CSKian, Jaddu stan @kurkureter Most Sixes in a season for csk



35 - SHIVAM DUBE* 2023

35 - S watson, 2018

34 - Ambati Rayudu, 2018

34 - D Smith, 2014

30 - Ms Dhoni, 2018

30 - RUTURAJ GAIKWAD* 2023 Most Sixes in a season for csk35 - SHIVAM DUBE* 202335 - S watson, 201834 - Ambati Rayudu, 201834 - D Smith, 201430 - Ms Dhoni, 201830 - RUTURAJ GAIKWAD* 2023 https://t.co/IJQWHkoxL2

A strong individual who can tonk the ball at will, Dube broke the record of hitting the joint-most sixes as a CSK player in a single IPL season. With his 35 sixes across the tournament, he joined Shane Watson on the tally, who also hit 35 maximums in 2018.

Dube, who is also now the Indian with the third most sixes in an IPL campaign following his two maximums against Rashid Khan in Monday's final, finished IPL 2023 with 418 runs at a strike rate of 158.33.

#2 Rishabh Pant - 37 sixes (IPL 2018)

Rishabh Pant hitting one over mid-wicket vs SRH at IPL 2018 [IPLT20]

Another swashbuckling player who entertained everyone with his pyrotechnics at IPL 2018 is Rishabh Pant. He clobbered as many as 37 maximums during that season, the second-most by any Indian in a single campaign.

It was indeed a special year for Pant, who gained traction due to his flamboyant hitting right through the season. The southpaw from Delhi was the second-highest run-getter of the tournament, with 684 runs at an average of 52 and a phenomenal strike rate of over 172.

Pant, who met with an unfortunate accident in December last year, is currently going through his recovery process and Delhi Capitals (DC) would be hoping that he is back to his best for the next IPL season.

#1 Virat Kohli - 38 sixes (IPL 2016)

Virat Kohli was on another level in 2016 [IPLT20].

Despite Shubman Gill's run-scoring spree this year, he couldn't quite match the tally set by Virat Kohli in his unprecedented IPL 2016 season.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper was on fire throughout the IPL 2016 campaign, scoring runs for fun and taking a toll on every opposition bowling attack he faced.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli in IPL 2016:



Runs - 973

Average - 81.08

Strike Rate - 152.03

Hundreds - 4

Fifties - 7

Fours - 83

Sixes - 38

Player of the match award - 5



One of the greatest individual shows ever but lost the final by just 8 runs after being 140/1 (12.4) while chasing 209. Virat Kohli in IPL 2016:Runs - 973 Average - 81.08 Strike Rate - 152.03 Hundreds - 4 Fifties - 7 Fours - 83 Sixes - 38 Player of the match award - 5One of the greatest individual shows ever but lost the final by just 8 runs after being 140/1 (12.4) while chasing 209. https://t.co/2f6IE4kjOc

While Kohli is not a natural six-hitting machine like others, his ominous form saw him clobber as many as 38 maximums for RCB, which is a record for the most sixes hit by an Indian in a single campaign.

Kohli also hit 83 fours during that season, accumulating a total of 973 runs at a breathtaking average of 81.09 and a strike rate of 152.03.

