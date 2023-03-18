Superstar Rajinikanth was in attendance during the first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 17). Many pictures of him watching the game surfaced on the internet yesterday.

After the game, Indian cricketers Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav had the opportunity to meet the legendary actor. Yadav also posted a picture of the meeting on social media.

Yadav is one of a number of Indian cricketers who have admitted that they are huge fans of Rajinikanth. Here's a look at five other Indian cricketers who are massive fans of the actor.

5 Indian cricketers who have expressed their hardcore fandom for Rajinikanth

#1 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is a massive fan of Rajinikanth. To celebrate the actor's 71st birthday back in 2021, Singh did something extraordinary to express his love for the superstar. Singh got a tattoo of Rajinikanth's face on his chest to commemorate the occasion.

#2 Sanju Samson

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is also a big fan of Rajinikanth. Since the age of seven, the cricketer has dreamt of meeting the superstar and his dream came true recently. Samson took to social media to express his sheer joy and delight at meeting the legendary actor.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who has represented India in 11 games so far, is also a huge fan of Rajinikanth. He displayed his love for the legendary actor by dedicating his century against Chandigarh during the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

#4 Javagal Srinath

Javagal Srinath, who has represented India in 296 games, is another cricketer with a soft corner for Rajinikanth. In a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin, Srinath heaped massive praise on the actor.

"He brings tremendous energy into your life. I mean, even if you are depressed, go and watch a Rajinikanth movie. His screen presence, that little extra bit that he brings into the movie. All of that makes me truly love him," Srinath said.

#5 Hemang Badani

Hemang Badani @hemangkbadani The Aura of 'Rajini' was surely felt. There is something special about him. Rush of adrelaine was surely evident. The two mins of time with #Thalaivar @rajinikanth is surely a Moment that I will cherish for a Lifetime The Aura of 'Rajini' was surely felt. There is something special about him. Rush of adrelaine was surely evident. The two mins of time with #Thalaivar @rajinikanth is surely a Moment that I will cherish for a Lifetime ❤️

Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani is another huge Rajinikanth fan. Badani had a chance encounter with the superstar while he was waiting for a lift at a hotel.

“I was on my way back to the room and just when the lift door opened, I was taken back by a surprise. There he was inside the Lift like a Boss. I have seen people say how humble and grounded the man is. I saw it LIVE myself,” Badani tweeted after the meeting.

