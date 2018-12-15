5 Indian players whose careers blossomed after leaving Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) is one of the underperforming IPL franchises in the history of the tournament. Though they have had some amazing players in the past, they have not been able to put consistent performances and never won an IPL title.

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra have all played their best years of IPL cricket with Delhi Capitals. However, the team management has made a blunder by changing the squad frequently.

While some of them have struggled to replicate the same performances, the likes of AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Shikhar Dhawan, who were a part of DC in the initial stage of the IPL, went on to become an important member for their respective franchises later.

On that note, we take a look at the five Indian players who have enjoyed their IPL success after leaving Delhi Capitals.

#5 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav was bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2009 but he did not get an opportunity to wear the red jersey. He made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils in 2010 and could only pick six wickets in seven games.

He went on to play a few more seasons for them before being released by the same franchise ahead of the 2014 IPL auction. During his stint with DD, he has featured in 51 games and picked only 47 wickets at an average of 30.

He then moved to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and spent four years with them. The right-arm pacer picked up 48 wickets for KKR, which included six three-wicket hauls to his name.

In 2018, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Umesh Yadav and he justified his price tag with 20 wickets in just 14 games at an impressive average of just 20.

Umesh Yadav was overlooked by Delhi Daredevils, who are yet to lay their hands on the IPL title. Moreover, he is one among the few players who have taken more than 110 wickets in IPL so far.

