5 Instagram posts that show Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty's cute chemistry

Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has been a late-bloomer on the international stage. After a number of impressive performances in the domestic circuit and the IPL, the 31-year-old made his India debut last year.

The Mumbai Indians batter waited a long time for his opportunity and has certainly grabbed it with both hands, making himself an indispensable asset to the Indian side. Throughout his journey, his wife Devisha Shetty has been by his side, through thick and thin.

The couple currently lives in Mumbai with a couple of pets. They got married in 2016 and Devisha, who is also a dance instructor, has been a rock in Suryakumar's life ever since.

The two have been quite active on social media, where fans get a glimpse of their adorable chemistry. On that note, we take a look at five Instagram posts that show the cute chemistry between Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty.

#1 Marriage 101

In one of the more recent posts by Suryakumar Yadav alongside his wife on his Instagram, the couple inacted a hilarious scene from a movie for TikTok. SKY took Paresh Rawal's line while Devisha nailed Akshay Kumar's line to perfection.

The post captioned "#Marriage101" saw the scene set as "After we return from our in-laws house". You can see the hilarious video tagged above.

#2 Dancing in the streets of London

Suryakumar Yadav was on tour with the Indian Test side as a reverse player for the series last year. Like the rest of the touring party, he had to be in quarantine because of the covid virus.

His wife finally met him after 65 days, and the two took to Instagram to show their excitement. In the cute dance video, the two were seen shaking their legs on the streets of London, evidently happy to be reunited after over two months.

#3 Devisha's anniversary post for Suryakumar

The couple recently completed their six-year wedding anniversary and of course posted about it on Instagram. The two shared cute posts to mark the occasion, but it was Devisha's post that left everyone in awe of the couple.

The sweet throwback wedding picture was captioned as follows:

"The mac to my cheese, PB to my jelly, yin to my yang and the icing on my cupcake. We’re two peas in a pod ♾ Thankful and grateful for you. Happy 6 baby"

One thing's for sure. Mr. and Mrs. Yadav are among the most adorable couples around.

#4 SKY's birthday post for Devisha

Suryakumar's birthday post for his wife a few months ago sums up their relationship in more ways than one. The post captioned, "Happy Birthday to my best friend, my confidant, my ♥️🌍", is an delightful montage of their relationship over the years.

Right from the days he came into the limelight with the Mumbai Indians to the time he won their last title with them, the journey for this couple has been a heartening one to see, filled with cute moments and genuine chemistry.

#5 13 embarrassing questions

In this reel posted on Instagram, SKY and Devisha took on the trend of answering 13 questions about themselves. The idea was to give fans a little glimpse of their personal lives, revealing a few embarrassing details about themselves.

While the trend was a major thing on Instagram, not many couples pulled it off as well as these two did. Even without looking at each other, the two got their answers spot on and are usually in agreement. Fair to say, the understanding between the two is what makes them the adorable couple that they are.

