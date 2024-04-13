5 interesting facts about Atharva Taide, the PBKS opener who replaced Shikhar Dhawan vs RR

On Saturday (April 13), Atharva Taide replaced Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals (RR). According to stand-in captain Sam Curran, Dhawan picked up a niggle.

Meanwhile Taide played seven games for the Kings in the IPL 2023 season, amassing 186 runs at a strike rate of 144.19. His top score of 66 off 36 came against the Royals.

Unfortunately, the southpaw was dismissed for 15 off 12 by Avesh Khan in the fourth over of the innings on Friday. Nevertheless, Taide has scored over 1,200 runs in 44 T20s, at a strike rate of around 140, with five half-centuries.

On that note, let's take a look at five interesting facts about Atharva Taide.

#1 Turned down 3 UK contracts to play in IPL

In an interview with Sportskeeda in 2022, Atharva Taide revealed that a few UK clubs offered him a contract, but he chose to stay in India, insinuating his chances to play in the cash-rich league. It is because the County Championship season gets underway from April, which is when the IPL starts as well.

"I had a very successful season last year in the UK and hence got a lot of offers for the upcoming season. I shortlisted three or four clubs, but the plan was always to play in the IPL," Taide told Sportskeeda in 2022.

Taide was snapped up by the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 auction for a base price of INR 20 lakh.

#2 Used to play cricket from a young age

According to Taide's father Dr. Yayati, Taide was fascinated by the game since his childhood. He often favored cricket bats over tricycle, dolls, which depicted his interest towards cricket. As a result, his father bought a bowling machine and set up a special area to develop him as a player.

“I remember we used to get many toys for him like small tricycle, dolls, action figures, Hot Wheels cars but he was always fascinated with the cricket bat. He even used to carry his bat everywhere. I still remember him holding his plastic bat with both hands and trying to hit an imaginary ball from all angles just like they do in shadow practice,” he said. [H/T Hitavada]

#3 Top-scorer while being ‘retired-out’ in men’s T20

In May 2023, Punjab Kings batter Atharva Taide, who was on 55 off 42 balls, retired out while playing against Delhi Capitals.

With 86 runs required in five overs, the Kings called their wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma to the crease, who is known for his aggressive mindset.

Top-five highest scores while retired out in men's T20

55 - Atharva Taide (PBKS) v DC, 2023

50 - Hevit Jackson (France) v Estonia, 2022

44 - Ashen Bandara (Kandy Falcons) v Jaffna Kings, 2022

42 - Shahid Afridi (Pakistanis) v Northants, 2010

38 - Hevit Jackson (France) v Czech Rep, 2022

4) Atharva Taide's idol is his father

In an interview with Firstpost, Taide was asked about his cricketing idol; however, the left-hander revealed that he doesn't have a cricketing idol. Instead, he aspires to be like his father, who has done so much for his family, and often comes back from work with a smile on his face.

"I don’t have a cricketing role model, honestly. Mera ek hi role model hai, which is a person I’ve been watching since I’ve been growing up is my dad. No matter what, he has done so much for me, has done so much hard work," he said.

#5 Shares a record with Yuvraj Singh

Atharva Taide gained limelight when he became only the second player in 2018 to hit a triple century in the Cooch Behar Trophy final. The first one to achieve the feat was Yuvraj Singh in December 1999 against Bihar.

Taide scored 320 off 483 balls against Madhya Pradesh, which helped Vidarbha clinch the title.