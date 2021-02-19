5 international players who surprisingly went unsold in IPL 2021 auction

A total of 292 players went under the hammer at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on Thursday. It was a frantic six hours as all the franchises kept trying to outsmart each other in a bid to strengthen their respective squads.

While a slew of international stars like Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, and Jhye Richardson were bought for outrageous amounts, there were a few proven performers who went unsold.

Here's a look at the top 5 international players who won't be taking part in IPL 2021:

#1 Mitchell McClenaghan (Base Price - INR 50 lakh)

Mitchell McClenaghan achieved cult status amongst the Mumbai fans

Mitchell McClenaghan has been a proven match-winner for Mumbai Indians and has achieved cult status amongst the fans during his 6-year stint with them.

The 34-year-old played 56 games for the Rohit Sharma-led team. The Kiwi picked up 71 wickets at an average of 25.39, helping them win the title in 2013, 2015, and 2019.

The fiesty performer would have been a decent addition to any side with his experience and variety. Teams like Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Chennai Super Kings - who were all found wanting in the fast-bowling department in IPL 2020 - could have bid for him. But it just wasn't to be.

#2 Aaron Finch (Base Price - INR 1.50 crore)

Aaron Finch is out of IPL

Perhaps Aaron Finch's diminishing returns with Royal Challengers Bangalore last season (268 runs at 22.33, SR - 111.20) played a role in him being snubbed this time around. Still, Australia's limited-overs skipper will be disappointed to miss out on playing at the IPL 2021. The 34-year-old is ranked number 3 in T20Is by the ICC and has the ability to go big on his day. Unfortunately, no team was interested in using his decade-long experience playing in the IPL.

#3 Jason Roy (Base Price - INR 2 crore)

Jason Roy has previously represented Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Lions in the IPL

Jason Roy was perhaps the biggest snub of the IPL 2021 auction. No buyers were interested in England's swashbuckling opener. Renowned for his 'Sehwagesque' strokeplay, Roy showed impressive form in the recently-concluded Big Bash League, smashing 355 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 130. One would have thought that his reputation and record would have been enough for teams to go after him. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

Massive shame not to be involved in the @IPL this year but wanted to congratulate all the lads that did get picked up. Especially some of the high rollers. Going to be good to watch 👊🏼 — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) February 18, 2021

#4 Alex Hales (Base Price - INR 1.50 crore)

Alex Hales is now out of favor in both England and India

Being the highest run-getter in BBL 2020-21 wasn't enough for Alex Hales to get a sureshot contract with an IPL team. The destructive opener's 543 BBL runs and a tournament strike-rate of 161.61 couldn't tempt any of the 8 IPL franchises. He is already being ignored by England's selectors despite consistently scoring runs and now this snub from the the biggest league in the world is yet another blow.

#5 Adil Rashid (Base Price - INR 1.50 crore)

Adil Rashid is the No. 4 ranked T201 bowler in the world

The third Englishman on the list of rejects, Adil Rashid is widely regarded as one of the best leg-spinners in the limited-overs format. Wrist spinners are a wicket-taking option for captains around the world. Being the No. 4 ranked bowler in T20Is, Rashid would have been a decent addition to any team's spin-bowling reserves.

It's hard to imagine Eoin Morgan not wanting his services at Kolkata Knight Riders but the fact that they got Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh might have discouraged them.