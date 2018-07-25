4 International stars who played IPL only for a season.

Madras Charan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.14K // 25 Jul 2018, 23:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Andrew Flintoff was a part of Chennai Super Kings.

IPL is one of the top cricketing leagues going around the globe. This lavish tournament provides opportunities for many youngsters to showcase their talent on the big stage.

Many International cricketers find it a platform to showcase their talents. IPL has provided many stars to the world cricket such as David Warner, Dwayne Bravo and Quinton De Kock. As IPL now has a separate window in ICC future tours programme, many more overseas players would like to participate in the league.

Since the inception of IPL in 2008, it has been a star-studded one with almost all cricketing nations participating except Pakistan. The overseas players see it as an opportunity to sharpen their skills and develop big game temperament.

In the 2018 season of IPL, Kane Williamson and Andrew Tye were the recipients of Orange cap and Purple Cap respectively. As a coincidence, both are overseas players. So a team's success also depends on their overseas strength.

Over the years, many players tried their luck in IPL. Some became a regular part of a franchise while some never gt an opportunity to feature in IPL after just a single season. Let us take a look at some players who played IPL only for a single season.

#4 Kemar Roach (Deccan Chargers)

West Indian pacer Kemar Roach.

The West Indian pacer made his International debut against Australia in 2008. He went on to make an impact in the international circuit with his bowling. Roach made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2009. Kemar went on to make a name for himself in the Australian series. In the group game against the Netherlands in 2011 World Cup, Kemar Roach took a hat-trick becoming the sixth bowler to do so in the prestigious World Cup.

His exploits with the ball made him a hot property in the 2011 player auction. Deccan Chargers picked him for a whopping USD 720,000 after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings. Kemar Roach was part of the playing XI for just two games. He didn't feature in any of the IPL seasons after 2011. Roach's fifer against Bangladesh in the recent test bundled Bangladesh for their lowest Test total ever.

1 / 4 NEXT