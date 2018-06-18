Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 international stars who you didn't know were once a part of CSK

CSK might regret letting some of these players go

Varun Devanathan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 14:24 IST

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League ended with the Chennai Super Kings side winning their third IPL Title. The Chennai side made a return to the league after a gap of two years and the return has been a successful one.

Chennai Super Kings are the most successful side in the tournament reaching the playoffs on all the 9 occasions that they have played in the league. They are also the only side to have reached 7 finals in the competition.

CSK have unearthed a number of players from the domestic circuit who have gone onto play for their country but they also had some already established international stars in their side. Let's have a look at the international stars who were once a part of CSK.

Jacob Oram

A number of cricket fans won't even remember that he has even played in IPL but what would surprise you even more is that he was a part of three IPL sides over a period of 6 years. He has been a part of CSK, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians, having won his first IPL title with Mumbai in 2013.

Oram's most famous stint in IPL though has been with the Chennai side. He was a part of that side in the inaugural two editions of the league. He was an important all-rounder of the side and was instrumental in taking the side to final and semi-finals in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

Oram had scored 106 runs in 15 matches at an average of 16 with the highest score of 41. He also picked up 8 wickets in 15 matches and was particularly impressive in 2009.


IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore George Bailey Andrew Tye
