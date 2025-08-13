5 IPL 2025 stars who are unlikely to be picked in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025, their next assignment following the five-match Test tour of England, is likely to be announced next week. The T20 tournament will be played from September 9 to September 28 and would feature eight teams. India are the defending champions in the tournament and also the most successful side, having won the Asia Cup on eight occasions.The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A for Asia Cup 2025 along with Pakistan, UAE and Oman. India will face UAE in their first group match in Dubai on September 10. Their next match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 and will also be played in Dubai. India will conclude their group campaign with a clash against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.There has been plenty of buzz around Team India's squad selection for Asia Cup 2025. Performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are often taken into consideration while picking a T20I side. However, there aren't too many places up for grabs in India's current T20I team. On that note, we look at five IPL 2025 stars who are unlikely to be picked in Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.#1 Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan was the leading run-getter in IPL 2025. Opening the innings for GT, he amassed 759 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17, with the aid of one hundred and six fifties.Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have established themselves as openers in India's T20I squad, and GT skipper Shubman Gill is likely to make a comeback following a stupendous Test tour of England. As such, Sai Sudharsan could miss out on a place in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.Notably, the 23-year-old made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe in Harare in July last year, but did not get a chance to bat. He hasn't played another T20I.#2 Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer in action during IPL 2025 (Image Credits: Getty Images)Shreyas Iyer was brilliant as captain and batter for Punjab Kings (PBKS), guiding them to the final of IPL 2025. The aggressive right-handed batter was the leading run-getter for PBKS in the T20 league. In 17 innings, he amassed 604 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07, with the aid of six half-centuries.Despite his stupendous show with the willow, he is unlikely to find a place in Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. The 30-year-old has a decent record in T20Is. In 51 matches, he has scored 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12. However, he hasn't played a T20I match since December 2023. With the emergence of younger batting talent, Shreyas has fallen down the pecking order.#3 Prasidh KrishnaPrasidh Krishna is another GT star who might miss out on a spot in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. He was the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025. In 15 matches, the fast bowler picked up 25 wickets at an average of 19.52 and an economy rate of 8.27, with a best of 4-41.Prasidh has so far featured in five T20Is for India, but last represented the Men in Blue in the format in November 2023, in a match against Australia in Guwahati. Despite his excellent performance in IPL 2025, Prasidh might miss out on a place in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. While Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are certainties, Harshit Rana could get the nod over Prasidh.#4 Yashasvi JaiswalYashasvi Jaiswal has an attacking game that is perfectly suited to T20s. He scored 559 runs in 14 innings for Rajasthan Royals (RR) at a strike rate of nearly 160 in IPL 2025. However, like Sai Sudharsan, he too might miss out on a spot in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. As mentioned earlier, Samson and Abhishek are automatic picks in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, while Gill looks all but certain to return.Looking at Jaiswal's T20I career, he has played 23 matches for Team India in the format. The southpaw has scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31, with one hundred and five fifties to his name. However, his last T20I for the Men in Blue was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in July 2024.#5 Krunal PandyaAll-rounder Krunal Pandya was one of the stars of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) title-winning IPL 2025 campaign. In 15 innings, he claimed 17 wickets at an average of 22.29 and an economy rate of 8.23, with a best of 4-45. The left-arm spinner was the Player of the Match in the final against PBKS. He claimed 2-17 in four overs, picking up the scalps of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis.The left-handed batter also chipped in with the willow, contributing 109 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 126.74. Krunal smacked 73* off 47 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi, hitting five fours and four sixes. In spite of his excellent performance in IPL 2025, there seems to be no buzz around his potential selection in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.