5 major statements made by Ishant Sharma in recent podcast appearance

Discarded Indian pacer Ishant Sharma had plenty to say in a recent podcast appearance amid the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The 37-year-old last played for India in 2021 in the home Test series against New Zealand.

The tall pacer is India's sixth leading wicket-taker in Tests with 311 scalps in 105 games, including 11 five-wicket hauls. Ishant has also played a combined 94 white-ball matches, picking up 123 wickets.

However, he has been out of the Indian white-ball setup for almost a decade, with his last appearance coming in ODIs in 2016. Nevertheless, Ishant continues to be active across formats in domestic cricket, including playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025.

Coming to the Raj Shamani podcast, Ishant made several noteworthy statements across various topics, including cricket and others.

Here is a detailed look at the five major statements made by Ishant Sharma during the conversation.

#1 Suffering from depression after the low in 2013

Ishant Sharma endured a roller-coaster ride with Team India in the 2013 season. The veteran pacer played a massive role in helping the side win the Champions Trophy in England. However, he went through arguably his lowest phase during the home ODI series against Australia later in 2013.

With the series tied at 1-1, India were in pole position to take a series lead as Australia required 44 off 18 in their run chase of 304. However, Ishant conceded an unfathomable 30 off the 48th over, with James Faulkner taking a liking to his bowling.

Australia eventually completed an unlikely win in the final over to go 2-1 up in the best-of-seven series.

"I went into depression for a month. Not depression exactly but I used to cry every day. I was dating Pratima at that time. I shared my feelings with her that I could not with my parents as well. She is not only my wife but like my best friend. I used to call her and cry that the team lost because of me. Then we went to South Africa. I did not play the first two one-days and played the third. I was in my shell and was not able to move on," he said.

Ishant finished with woeful figures of 1/63 in eight overs and did not play the remaining games in the series.

#2 Falling short of his ultimate dream

Ishant Sharma opened up about not fulfilling his dream of finishing as the all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests. Having made his India debut at just 18, the lanky pacer had the potential to scale Muttiah Muralitharan's record of 800 wickets.

However, his absence from the side since 2021 and the lack of productivity at various phases throughout his career mean Ishant will likely not reach the 800-wicket mark.

"I mean, there were two or three things. My goal was something else which I couldn’t achieve, like I wanted to have the most wickets in Test cricket. But nothing happens, right? Life hasn’t ended; life has just started. Okay fine, I couldn’t do it, I couldn’t do it. It’s a different thing," said Ishant.

As things stand, Ishant is 34th all-time in Test wickets with 311 and joint-second among Indian pacers.

#3 Nightwatchman story involving MS Dhoni

Ishant Sharma recalled how MS Dhoni wanted him to be the nightwatchman in the famous 2010 Mohali Test against Australia despite his own reluctance. Renowned for his defiance with the bat, the Delhi-born cricketer played a massive role in India's thrilling one-wicket win in the contest.

Ishant scored 31 off 92 deliveries in the fourth innings, adding an invaluable 81 with VVS Laxman for the ninth wicket, to help India pull off a miracle. Yet, he was supposed to walk out to bat at No. 6 instead of No. 10, where he ultimately batted.

"In that match, I was suffering from a knee ache. So I had taken injections. Every session, I took an injection. I was asked to go in as a nightwatchman. I told MS Dhoni, 'My legs are hurting. Please send Zaheer Khan.' He said, 'No, you go and bat'. I said, 'I don't openly talk about it, but it is really hurting' because I had taken injections and bowled as well. I had taken three wickets in the second innings as well. He then agreed," said Ishant.

Incidentally, Ishant was the nightwatchman for India in the first innings of the Test match, walking out to bat at No. 4 and scoring a 56-ball 18.

#4 Ishant Sharma reveals his favorite scalp

Ishant Sharma revealed that picking up Travis Head with a bouncer in the 2018-19 Test series opener at Adelaide remains his favorite scalp. After three hard-fought innings, the Adelaide Test was on a knife-edge with Australia chasing 323 for victory.

After the hosts were reduced to 84/4, Head settled into a crucial 31-run partnership with Peter Handscomb. However, Ishant dismissed the former with a well-directed bouncer to push Australia further back.

"I’ll tell you about Travis Head. I got him out in the first Test match (2018-19 BGT). They were chasing, and he was playing well, handling it steadily and controlling the game. At the end of the day’s play, Bharat Arun, our bowling coach, and I were sitting and talking. He used to call me ‘Cardi,’ which is a South Indian thing. Then he asked me, “Cardi, what do you think about Travis Head?" said Ishant.

He continued:

"I said, “Pajji, I’ll bowl the first two overs on fuller length, then in the third over, on the fourth or fifth ball, I’ll bowl a bouncer. Then he’ll get out.” When he had settled in, thinking I was just bowling normally, I bowled that exact bouncer in the same over, and he got out. That’s exactly how it happened."

India eventually won the game by 31 runs and went on to win their first-ever Test series in Australia 2-1.

#5 Stunning revelation on Gautam Gambhir

Ishant Sharma revealed that current Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir was among the most supportive during his time with Delhi in domestic cricket. Ishant also mentioned how Gambhir's long-time opening partner, Virender Sehwag, supported him during his career.

"There have been different seniors at different stages. When I was playing Ranji Trophy, Gautam Gambhir supported me the most. Then Virender Sehwag. When I played for India, there were so many big names in the dressing room that you were unsure about whom to speak to. You wanted someone with you when you were having a meal in places like Australia and South Africa," said Ishant.

He added:

"I approached Sehwag and he said, 'What are you tense about? Let's go'. Sehwag is the kind of senior everyone should get because he is very supportive. If he sees talent in a player, he will make sure that player gets to play."

Ishant, Gambhir, and Sehwag played pivotal roles in India's dominance in Tests towards the end of the 2000s, when they became the No. 1-ranked side.

