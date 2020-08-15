5 memorable Indian cricket team moments involving MS Dhoni

In a shocking development, former Indian captain MS Dhoni took to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket. In the post that was accompanied by an emotional video, he thanked India for its support throughout his career.

In the wake of arguably India's greatest-ever captain hanging up his boots, we take a look at 5 memorable moments from MS Dhoni's tenure with the national team.

#5 MS Dhoni takes India to #1 in the ICC Test rankings

MS Dhoni receives the ICC Test mace

In December 2009, the Indian team led by MS Dhoni claimed the ICC Test mace that is awarded to the #1 team in the rankings for the first time in their history. After beating Sri Lanka 2-0 in a 3-Test series, India set the precedent for what was to follow.

MS Dhoni's successor Virat Kohli captained the Indian team for the #1 position as well, and stayed at the top of the rankings for almost four years. Moreover, the Delhi man's team have put on impressive performances overseas in South Africa, Australia, England and New Zealand.

MS Dhoni taking the team to #1 on the Test rankings was a turning point in Indian cricket's history, especially given that most of the legends of the game that the team had were about to retire.

#4 MS Dhoni's masterstrokes help India win the 2013 Champions Trophy

MS Dhoni's team lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013

The Champions Trophy was the only ICC tournament that MS Dhoni didn't have in his cabinet when India travelled to England in 2013. And the former Indian captain became the first skipper in history to win all three ICC trophies when his team beat the hosts in a rain-shortened final by 4 runs.

His decision to bring Ishant Sharma into the attack late on proved crucial as the lanky pacer picked up the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara to derail the England chase. MS Dhoni also devised a cunning plan with Ravichandran Ashwin to get rid of the in-form Jonathan Trott.