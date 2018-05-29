Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL 2018: 5 moments that stood out

The tournament of Indian Premier League has ended. Let's have a look at top moments of the Indian Premier League.

Shalini Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 16:37 IST
Top Moments IPL
Top moments of the Indian Premier League

The most anticipated season of the Indian Premier League began on 7th April, 2018 and ended in fairytale fashion as the experienced side of Chennai Super Kings stitched all the scattered pieces to play their ace and win the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier Leagues.

Yet another star-studded season of one of the best T20 leagues of the world has come to an end and now as all the fans wait for the next season of the Indian Premier League, let's rewind it and have a look at the top moments of IPL 2018:

#5 Catches of the season

Trent Boult
Trent Boult took an exceptional catch to dismiss AB de Villiers

The Indian Premier League is known for big sixes and some wonderful catches where brilliant efforts from the fielders who take stupendous catches to dismiss the batsmen.

This year, Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers took a superhuman catch and Trent Boult took a stunner at the boundary rope against the RCB.

Manoj Tiwary and Mayank Aggarwal also took a great catch to dismiss Ben Stokes.

#4 Bravo's blitzkriegs in the first game

Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo played a magnificent knock to help his side win their first match against MI

CSK gave a sneak peek to the journey that awaited them. In the opening encounter between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, the yellow brigade announced their arrival with a nail-biting win as they defeated their opponents by 1 wicket.

Dwayne Bravo's knock of 68 off 30 balls stood out in the first match of Indian Premier League as CSK won the first game.

#3 Du Plessis's Fireworks in Qualifier 1

Faf du Plessis
Du Plessis guided CSK to a fairy-tale win in Qualifier 1

Faf du Plessis didn't get many chances of playing in for the Chennai Super Kings, but when he got one, he proved his worth.

The South African pulled off a Houdini Act while playing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as Chennai Super Kings made it to their seventh Indian Premier League final and crushed their opponents by two-wickets.

Chasing a modest target of 140, CSK were down in dumps at 92 for 7, but Du Plessis's knock of 67 off 42 balls earned the ticket to the finals and he fittingly finished the match with a straight six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

