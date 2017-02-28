5 most expensive buys in the history of the Delhi Daredevils

The Daredevils have dished out massive sums of money in recent times.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 16:08 IST

Over the years, several franchises have spent exponential amounts of money on several players, but if there is one team, who top the list for having bought players for huge amounts of money and have not been able to utilise them as well as they would like, it is the Delhi Daredevils.

The franchise have dished out massive amounts of money on several players, but have failed to make the most of them in any form hence finding themselves in the doldrums on more occasions than one.

Here are the 5 most expensive buys in the history of the franchisee:

5.Kevin Pietersen- Bought for Rs. 9 crores in 2012

Kevin Pietersen could not prove as effective for the Delhi Daredevils the second time around

The maverick right-hander was bought by the team for a sum of Rs. 9 crores by the team in the 2014 auction.

The right-hander, who was bought by the team for the second time after his first stint with them in 2012, could not create a similar impact in 2014 as compared to two years back, making a mere 294 runs in 11 matches as the Daredevils slipped in the pegging order.

The following year, Pietersen was released by the team and he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but could not come over to play for the side as he was looking to make a comeback.

He was released by the team the following year and was bought by the new team the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016.