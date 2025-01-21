5 new stadiums which are currently under construction in India ft. Gorakhpur, Amravati

India is a cricket-crazy nation. Over the years, the BCCI has worked hard to ensure that people from all parts of the country get an opportunity to watch the matches on their TVs and smartphones.

While watching the matches live on the screen is fun, enjoying the live action at the stadium is a completely different experience. India is home to some of the most beautiful cricketing venues on earth. In fact, four years ago, the BCCI inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, with a seating capacity of more than 1 lakh.

BCCI has worked with the government and state associations to build and renovate stadiums across the country. On that note, here's a list of five stadiums that are currently under construction in India.

Trending

#1 Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium

On January 3, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur. The plan is to build the city's first mini-sports complex across 33 acres to promote the sports culture in Gorakhpur and the nearby rural areas.

Uttar Pradesh already has three international cricket stadiums - one in Saifai, one in Lucknow, and one in Kanpur. The addition of more venues will only boost the craze of cricket in the state further.

#2 Varanasi International Cricket Stadium

Another stadium under construction in Uttar Pradesh is the Varanasi International Cricket Stadium. The venue will have a seating capacity of 30,000, which can also be extended to 40,000.

Expand Tweet

This stadium will be one of the most unique in cricket history, with the plan being inspired by Lord Shiva. The authorities have planned trident-shaped floodlights, crescent-shaped roof covers, ghat-steps-like seating arrangements, and Bilva-patra-shaped metallic sheets. Also, the media box will be shaped like a Damaru.

#3 International Cricket Stadium near Udaipur

Despite the enormous cricket fanbase in Rajasthan, the state's IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has played some home matches in Assam during the previous two IPL seasons. To ensure that the Royals have an alternative home venue apart from Jaipur and to promote cricket culture in Udaipur, the authorities have planned to build a stadium near Udaipur.

Expand Tweet

It will be India's first cricket stadium with a 5-star hotel. The exact location of the stadium is Nathdwara, and the expected seating capacity at this venue is 35,000.

#4 Mangalagiri International Cricket Stadium, Amravati

A new international stadium in Amravati has been under construction for years. However, last year in August, newly elected Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath affirmed that the stadium work will be completed soon.

He mentioned that although there was little progress on the stadium in the previous years, the construction would be completed soon. Sivanath concluded by saying that Mangalgiri International Cricket Stadium should be ready to host international matches by 2026.

#5 Rajgir International Stadium

Bihar is another hub of cricket in India. When the Bihar team plays Ranji Trophy matches at the old Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna, hundreds of fans come to watch the games. However, the facilities at the venue are not up to the mark.

To promote cricket culture in India's state of Bihar, Nitish Kumar announced the construction of a new stadium in Rajgir back in 2018. The planned capacity for the venue is 45,000, and as of January 2023, 40% of the stadium's work had been completed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news