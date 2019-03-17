×
IPL 2019: 5 opening options for CSK

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
666   //    17 Mar 2019, 20:13 IST

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis
Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings made a stunning comeback in IPL 2018 by winning its third IPL title. The MS Dhoni led side showed the importance of experience in a format which is considered to be a young man's game.

CSK will be looking to repeat last year's heroics in IPL 2019 as well. They have stuck to more or less the same team, and will start as the favourites to win the tournament.

One of the major reasons for CSK's success last year was the strong starts given by the openers. Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson gave explosive starts to the team in the initial stages of the tournament. And when Rayudu shifted to the middle order, Faf du Plessis played some crucial innings in the playoffs.

Batting is CSK's forte, and it is extremely important for the openers to get the side off to a strong start. CSK have a lot of options when it comes to openers this season. Here are 5 players who can open the innings for them in IPL 2019.


#5 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay
Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay is one of the most successful openers in IPL history. He has scored over 1600 runs for CSK, and is 4th in the highest run-getters' list for the team. Vijay also has two IPL centuries to his name.

The elegant right-hand batsman played for Kings XI Punjab during CSK's ban from the IPL in 2016 and 2017. However, he was bought again by the Chennai-based franchise in the 2018 IPL auction.

Vijay missed quite a few matches last season due to injury. He played a solitary game in the entire season, scoring just 12 runs in it. However, the 34-year-old has been in good nick playing for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; the CSK team management will surely consider him at some point in the tournament.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Shane Watson Ambati Rayudu
CricWiz
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
