5 players born after 2001 who have won the IPL trophy ft. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

IPL started in the year 2008. The 17th season of the Indian Premier League ended a few days ago, and it may surprise a few fans, but players born in the 21st century have started to make an impact in the league.

In the first 10 seasons, it was rare to see any player born in the 21st century playing in the league. However, in the 2020s, quite a few youngsters born after 2001 have also left their mark.

In this listicle, we will name five young players born after 2001 who have lifted the IPL trophy already.

#1 Mohammad Allah Ghanzafar

Mohammad Allah Ghanzafar was born on July 15, 2007, and less than a year after that, the Indian Premier League started. The Afghan spinner was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad that won the tournament this year.

Ghanzafar did not play any matches, but the 16-year-old is an off-spinner, who replaced Mujeeb ur Rahman in KKR's squad. It will be interesting to see if KKR retain him before the mega auction next year.

#2 Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Another KKR player to feature on the list is Angkrish Raghuvanshi. He announced his arrival in the league with a splendid half-century against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag.

When Nitish Rana was injured, Raghuvanshi stepped up and delivered the goods in the team's top order. Overall, the batter born on June 5, 2005, ended with 163 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 155.24.

#3 Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad was born on January 3, 2005. The left-arm wrist-spinner from Afghanistan earned his maiden IPL contract from the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022. He did not play any games that season but lifted the trophy.

Ahmad has played 23 matches in the league so far, taking 24 wickets at a decent economy rate of 8.04.

#4 Shaik Rasheed

Former India U-19 World Cup star Shaik Rasheed has been with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was born on September 24, 2004, and while players younger than him have played in the IPL, CSK have not given him a single opportunity yet.

Rasheed was a member of the Chennai-based franchise when they became champions last year. He was retained for the 2024 season but is yet to receive his maiden CSK cap.

#5 Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Another Chennai Super Kings player to appear on this list is Rajvardhan Hangargekar. He was Shaik Rasheed's teammate in the 2022 U-19 World Cup, and a year later, he lifted his maiden IPL trophy with CSK.

Hangargekar played two matches for the Chennai-based franchise in the 2023 season. He picked up three wickets at an average of 20, but CSK did not give him more opportunities. The Super Kings kept him on the bench for the entire IPL 2024 season. CSK may likely release him before the mega auction next season.

