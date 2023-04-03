5 players who can replace Shakib Al Hasan in KKR squad for IPL 2023

Shakib Al Hasan has opted out of IPL 2023 due to personal reasons. The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL 2023 Auction last December. KKR splurged ₹1.5 crore to acquire his services.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Shakib Al Hasan would have been able to participate in IPL 2023 for only 20 days. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had clarified that the Ireland series-bound Bangladeshi players will play in the IPL from April 8 to May 1 only.

Shakib Al Hasan was supposed to join the Kolkata Knight Riders soon, but he reportedly called the team management and informed them that he had to pull out of the league due to personal reasons. Shakib's family lives in the US. He has some personal commitments, which is why KKR agreed.

Kolkata Knight Riders can now sign a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan. On that note, here's a list of the five players whom they can target.

#1 Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka has been one of the top performers in T20 cricket over the last few months. The Sri Lankan captain has made a name for himself with his game-changing knocks in the middle-order.

Shanaka has a lot of captaincy experience as well. He led Sri Lanka to the Asia Cup title last year in the UAE. If Kolkata Knight Riders sign him as a replacement, they will get a new leadership option as well.

#2 Adam Milne

The Kolkata Knight Riders have some talented all-rounders in their squad, which is why they could consider signing an express pace bowler as Shakib's replacement. KKR's pace attack in their first match featured Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Shardul Thakur.

They have Lockie Ferguson in the squad, but he is recovering from an injury. If KKR want a backup express pace bowling option in their squad, they can rope in Ferguson's compatriot Adam Milne as a replacement.

#3 Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi was with the Kolkata Knight Riders last season, but he did not get a game. Nabi is now one of the most experienced all-rounders in T20 cricket. He has played in several T20 competitions across the world.

Like Shakib Al Hasan, Nabi bats in the middle-order and bowls spin. Since KKR could not use his services well last year, they can re-sign him as a replacement and give him a few opportunities in IPL 2023.

#4 Wayne Parnell

KKR's pace attack majorly comprises right-arm fast bowlers. South Africa's left-arm pace bowler Wayne Parnell has been in decent form in white-ball cricket. He has not played in the IPL for quite some time now, but Parnell has a lot of T20 experience under his belt.

Parnell can bring the left-arm 'X-factor' to KKR's pace attack and also provide more depth to the team's batting unit. Overall, he could be a fantastic replacement for Shakib Al Hasan.

#5 Tom Latham

New Zealand's wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham has an excellent record in Indian conditions. The left-handed batter has achieved a lot of success while playing against India in India, but the IPL franchises have never given him an opportunity.

Latham has a strike rate of 133.64 in T20 cricket. He can play the anchor's role in KKR's batting lineup, which majorly features big-hitters. It will be interesting to see if Latham earns his maiden IPL deal this year.

