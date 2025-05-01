5 players who were captains in 2015 but are not part of IPL 2025 ft. Gautam Gambhir

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a revered competition attracting quality T20 players across the world since its inception in 2008. The eighth edition in 2015 was no different, as it featured some experienced captains, who are not a part of the ongoing edition.

The 2015 edition saw Chennai Super Kings topping the points table, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians qualifying for the playoffs. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side eventually emerged as the champions after beating MS Dhoni's Super Kings by 41 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at the five leaders of the 2015 season who are not participating in IPL 2025.

#1 Gautam Gambhir (KKR)

The current Indian men's team head coach, Gautam Gambhir captained the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2015 edition. The reason being Gambhir leading the KKR side to a title victory in 2014.

However, the Knight Riders were inconsistent with their performances and a washout game resulted in them finishing at the fifth spot. They had 15 points, one shy of reaching the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir also had a quiet season, as he garnered 327 runs in 13 innings at an average of 25.15, with three fifties.

#2 JP Duminy (DD)

JP Duminy took over the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) captaincy in the 2015 season. He was bestowed with this responsibility after scoring 410 runs for the franchise in 2014.

However, Duminy's leadership couldn't help the Delhi side taste enough victories in the season. With five wins in 14 games, they finished in the seventh spot.

Nevertheless, JP Duminy produced his best-ever IPL season with 414 runs at an average of 41.40, with a best knock of 78*. He last played in the cash-rich league for Mumbai Indians in 2018.

#3 George Bailey (KXIP)

The chief selector of the Australian men's cricket team, George Bailey continued to don the leadership hat of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2015. Interestingly, Bailey remains the first and only captain so far to take the franchise to the final in 2014.

Unfortunately, the 2015 campaign turned out to be a disaster for the Bailey-led outfit. They finished last on the points table with three victories in 14 games, and also lost seven games on the trot.

George Bailey garnered 259 runs at an average of 23.54, with a top score of 61* in this season. His last appearance in IPL came for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2016.

#4 Shane Watson (RR)

Shane Watson continued to lead Rajasthan Royals in the 2015 season. It came on the back of the Royals doing well to finish fifth in 2014.

The Watson-led side started off their campaign with five victories on the trot. Although they sustained losses in the coming games and a few no-result games, RR qualified for the playoffs by finishing third with seven wins in their kitty. However, they sustained a 71-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, Watson garnered 347 runs at an average of 43.37, while also hitting a century. The Australian all-rounder last played in the league for Chennai Super Kings in 2020.

#5 David Warner (SRH)

David Warner was appointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for the 2015 edition. The southpaw replaced Darren Sammy, under whom the side finished sixth in 2014.

SRH did better this season with seven wins in 14 games. However, they still finished sixth and failed to reach the playoffs.

Nevertheless, David Warner was sensational with his performances, as he emerged as the Orange Cap winner. He amassed 562 runs at an average of 43.23, with seven fifties. Warner last represented Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

