5 players Delhi Daredevils need to sign for IPL 2019

Sunil Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.61K // 28 Jun 2018, 12:53 IST

Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils ended another season at the bottom of the table - a position they have become accustomed to since the past couple of years. This time around, Delhi tried to back a much younger side and even had a young Shreyas Iyer captain them, but the result was still the same.

They struggled at the top of the order and even loss of wickets in the middle overs cost them dearly. Apart from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, no one really managed to get going during the season. Perhaps backing a young lineup was the cause of their ultimate downfall.

DD’s batting wasn’t the only thing that let them down. They were equally poor with the ball. In fact, Delhi picked up fewer wickets than any other team this season. This has been their story for the past few years. What Delhi desperately needs is a few players that can help rejuvenate their campaign in 2019 and perhaps help them clinch their first IPL title. Hence, I have listed 5 players that I feel DD need to purchase in order to win their first IPL title. If I have missed anyone, then please voice your opinion in the comments section below.

5. James Faulkner

James Faulkner

James Faulkner did not feature in this year’s IPL, but that shouldn’t take anything away from the talent and skill he brings to the table. He is a great finisher with the bat and can be used to finish off matches for Delhi Daredevils.

Moreover, he is fruitful with the ball. The variations in his bowling make it quite difficult to pick. He bowls an amazing back of the hand slower ball that has left many batsman guessing. He averages 21 with the bat and has picked up 59 wickets with two five-wicket hauls. All in all, he could make a great addition to the Delhi Daredevils lineup.