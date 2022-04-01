5 players who could light up the second weekend of IPL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League got underway last weekend in Mumbai with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR avenged their IPL 2021 loss against CSK with a comfortable win at the Wankhede Stadium.

While it was not the best opening match in IPL history, what followed it was one of the best double-headers in the tournament. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals had a thrilling encounter, where DC made a memorable comeback in the second innings to stun Rohit Sharma’s men.

Later in the day, the Punjab Kings chased a mammoth 206-run target against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This weekend, fans will witness an IPL 2022 double-header on Saturday. Mumbai Indians will battle Rajasthan Royals on Saturday afternoon, followed by a match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

Then on Sunday, the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Punjab Kings in an evening match. In this listicle, we will have a look at the five players who can light up the second weekend of IPL 2022.

1. Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. The Gujarat Titans captain seems to have regained his full fitness as he bowled four overs, fielded well and impressed with the bat on his captaincy debut against the Lucknow Super Giants.

While the performance against LSG was not Hardik’s best of all time, he could produce a top-quality all-round show against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday evening.

2. Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians

After playing a spectacular knock of 81 runs against the Delhi Capitals, Ishan Kishan will aim to play another big knock for Mumbai Indians in their fixture against the Rajasthan Royals. Kishan was the most expensive buy at the IPL 2022 Auction.

He was inconsistent in the previous IPL season. The rising star has started well this year, and looking at how well he played against DC, he could play another special knock against the Royals this Saturday.

3. Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajasthan Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show on his Rajasthan Royals IPL debut with a three-wicket haul against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chahal’s magnificent bowling performance ensured that RR recorded a big win against SRH.

The leg-spinner will play against the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav this weekend. If Chahal plays to his potential, he could pick up multiple wickets for RR again.

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai Super Kings

After failing to score much in the first two matches of IPL 2022, IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad will look forward to playing a big innings for the Chennai Super Kings against the Punjab Kings.

Gaikwad played a major role in CSK’s success last year. While he has not shown that spark in IPL 2022, fans can still back the right-handed batter to destroy the Punjab Kings bowling attack on Sunday.

5. Odean Smith, Punjab Kings

After winning the Man of the Match award on his IPL debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings all-rounder Odean Smith will look to produce another match-winning performance for his IPL franchise against the Chennai Super Kings.

Smith is one of the few all-rounders who can bowl four overs of pace as well as hit the ball right out of the park from ball one. The Chennai Super Kings players will have a tough time playing against Smith on Sunday.

And there is something special just for the readers of Sportskeeda! All players who register with the promo code ‘Betboom’ will be able to receive a special welcome bonus to IPL2022 - 150% up to 20,000 INR. So take advantage of this excellent offer - and check out all the reasons users trust Parimatch for yourself!

Edited by Prasen Moudgal