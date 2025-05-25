5 players you may not know have captained Virat Kohli ft. Suresh Raina 

A modern-day icon of cricket, Virat Kohli is searching for his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, and the performances of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have certainly reignited those hopes of the men’s team lifting their first trophy.

For Kohli, who is supposedly in the twilight of his career, having retired from Test cricket very recently, an IPL title after being with the same team for eighteen years should be the icing on the cake. Over his illustrious career, Kohli has been one of the most successful Indian captains.

He is arguably the best Test captain with 40 wins under his belt, and it was under his leadership that India started winning overseas Tests quite consistently. Having made his IPL and international debut in 2008, Kohli has also played under several captains.

Recently, in the IPL match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli played under the leadership of Jitesh Sharma. Let us have a look at five players who you may not know have captained Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli led the India U-19 team in the 2008 U-19 World Cup and took them to victory but before the tournament, he played under the captaincy of former India leg spinner Piyush Chawla.

Captains change at the age group level, and Chawla captained India U19 quite a bit during 2006 and 2007. He led India in the Tri-Nation series involving England and Malaysia, where Virat Kohli was also part of the team.

# 4. Tanmay Srivastava

Tanmay Srivastava, the 2008 U-19 World Cup winner, led India at the U-19 level before Virat Kohli took over the captaincy duties ahead of the World Cup.

Srivastava captained the Indian junior team for at least three to four series ahead of the World Cup. Virat, who was part of the Tri series in 2007 involving Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, was captained by Srivastava.

Not many would have hoped to lead Virat Kohli at this juncture of his career, but very recently, Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni got an opportunity to lead Virat in a recent Ranji Trophy match against Railways in January.

Kohli and all the senior cricketers were asked to play domestic cricket to be eligible for selection, and hence the former Indian captain made himself available for one match earlier this year. He couldn't quite make an impact with the bat, but Badoni will forever cherish the moment of leading such a stalwart of the game.

# 2. Virender Sehwag

The former Indian swashbuckling opener led Virat Kohli in a few ODIs and a Test match from 2009-2012. Sehwag was never made the official captain of the India and only led sporadically when the main captain was either injured or was rested.

Kohli got to play under Sehwag during the 2012 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The charismatic batter led India in the 4th and final Test in Adelaide, where India lost by a massive margin of 298 runs.

Not many would remember Suresh Raina leading Virat Kohli, but the former utility batter for India in the white ball formats, Raina led Kohli in the 2010 tour of Zimbabwe.

The tournament included an ODI tri-series involving Sri Lanka and a two-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. India performed poorly in the ODI series before winning the T20I series 2-0.

