5 players Mumbai Indians need to sign to win IPL 2019

Prathik R FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.27K // 30 Jun 2018, 11:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians had an extremely disappointing IPL 2018 campaign by their lofty standards, failing to even qualify for the playoffs. Many of their star players, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Evin Lewis failed to fire on a regular basis and the team management have a lot to ponder ahead of the next season of the competition.

Mumbai are the joint most successful team in the history of the IPL, having lifted the trophy on three occasions and it came as a massive shock when they collapsed meekly without a real fight this time around. They had a strong squad on paper but could not translate that into victories on the field.

However, there are a number of players they could look to bring in to strengthen the core of the side in order to be competitive again next season. Here is a look at five players Mumbai Indians should look to sign ahead of IPL 2019:

#5 Dale Steyn

Hampshire v Yorkshire Vikings - Royal London One-Day Cup Semi Final

Dale Steyn has battled injuries in the last couple of years, losing a yard of pace in the process. However, he still remains one of the most lethal bowlers in world cricket and also one of the most accurate.

Steyn remained unsold in the 2018 auctions at a base price of INR 1 crore, but he is slowly returning to full fitness and if he can stay healthy, he will be sure to start a bidding war next season.

Steyn has valuable IPL experience, having played for the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past. In his IPL career thus far, he has picked up 92 wickets in 90 matches at an economy of 6.72.

Mumbai Indians lacked a wicket-taking bowler at times this past season, with Mitchell McClenaghan not really lighting the IPL on fire. Steyn could be the ideal player to step into his shoes and provide the side with early breakthroughs.